Dick’s Sporting Goods theft | IHSA update | Morton Arboretum open on Christmas

Two Joliet women arrested for alleged retail theft at Naperville Dick’s Sporting Goods

Two Joliet women were arrested Monday night after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Naperville Dick’s Sporting Goods. Read about the ongoing case here.

IHSA district proposal does not pass; DVC-Southwest Suburban football merger continues

At its most recent board meeting, the IHSA voted not to pass a new football district proposal, which would have set up schedules and districts based on geographic location. Learn more about what the decision means for our local teams.

Naperville City Council approves Ogden Avenue car wash

A proposed car wash on a currently vacant frontage parcel along West Ogden Avenue is moving forward, following an affirmative vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Representatives of petitioner Daniel Wolf went before the Planning and Zoning Commission early this month and received a favorable recommendation.

Wolf plans to develop an express car wash facility, The Flow, on portions of a 4.2-acre parcel at 1492 W. Ogden Ave. The plans in motion entail subdividing the existing parcel in two, with The Flow occupying one half, at approximately 2 acres. Further development details on the other half of the parcel will come at a later date.

Upcoming Naperville School District 203 big ticket projects approved

On Monday, the District 203 Board of Education green-lit the proposed allocation of funds for six big-ticket items with a combined estimated price tag of $6.5 million.

The second phase of a roof replacement at Madison Junior High School is the costliest item on the list, at $2.92 million. Several recreation projects are on the list, including a track replacement proposal at North High School ($675,000) and playground updates at Maplebrook Elementary School ($469,700).

The Morton Arboretum to be open and free on Christmas

The Morton Arboretum has announced it will be open and free to the public on Dec. 25, Christmas Day with timed-entry reservations.

The Arboretum’s Children’s Garden and buildings will be closed, but its 16 miles of hiking trails will be available for exploration.

Arboretum members will have exclusive access to the facility from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Nonmembers can enter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For timed-entry tickets on Christmas Day, visit The Morton Arboretum’s website.