Distracted driving awareness campaign | Islamic Center security grant | Strength and Honor Lunch

Distracted driving awareness campaign this April

This April, the Naperville Police Department will be upping its distracted driving enforcement efforts in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

It’s part of a statewide campaign with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies taking part.

Distracted driving is noted as one of the leading causes of crashes. Officers remind the public that it is illegal to use a phone in anything other than handsfree mode while driving, and advise drivers to “drop it and drive.”

Islamic Center of Naperville receives grant to enhance security

The Islamic Center of Naperville has received a $256,346 grant to help protect against public safety and security threats.

The grant was given by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, which awarded a total of $20 million to 116 nonprofits within the state considered to be at higher risk for terrorist attacks. Organizations receiving grants through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program included cultural institutions, places of worship, and reproductive health care providers.

The money must be used within three years for security measures like active shooter response training, hiring security personnel, or putting in security equipment.

Van Buren Parking Deck repairs start week of April 3

The City of Naperville will be starting maintenance work on the Van Buren parking deck at 43 W. Van Buren Avenue the week of April 3.

The repairs are part of the downtown parking deck maintenance program, and will be done in five phases, with work done on one deck level per phase. Repair work will include the replacement of floor drains, traffic bearing membrane, floor sealants, and fixes to beams, columns and walls. The first phase will tackle the fifth level of the deck, and then progress down.

The city says each phase should take about five to six weeks to finish, with the full project expected to be complete by the end of November 2023. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking deck closures will take place on the level being worked on as well as some sections directly under the work. Motorists will be directed around the areas closed while construction is underway.

Little Friends activity center named for Dan Casey

Little Friends is naming the activity center in its new adult programming facility after its longtime supporter, Dan Casey.

Casey was a well-known community volunteer who served on the Little Friends Board of Directors for nearly 14 years, spending four of those years in the role of chairman. He was also the longtime owner and founder of Casey’s Foods in Naperville. He died on January 19 at the age of 67.

The new activity center will be housed at Little Friends’ recently purchased building at 27545 Diehl Road in Warrenville. It will be known as the “Dan Casey Activity Center,” and will help provide more programs for children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities and autism. The naming was announced to much applause at the recent Little Friends Benefit Auction, as reported by Positively Naperville.

Strength and Honor Lunch to be held April 19

Naperville Responds for Veterans will host its annual “Strength and Honor” Lunch on Wednesday, April 19.

The luncheon is a chance to honor and pay tribute to area veterans. Along with lunch, there will also be a presentation by featured speaker 1SG (ret.) US Army Matthew P. Eversmann. Eversmann first enlisted in 1987, and received a Bronze Star Medal with Valor device and the Combat Infantryman’s badge for his service in Somalia in support of Operation Gothic Serpent, his story recounted in the film “Black Hawk Down.” He also spent 15 months in Iraq fighting al-Qaeda and implementing the counter insurgency strategy.

The luncheon will be held at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, with check-in at 11 a.m. and lunch served at noon. The event is free for veterans. Ticket information for other guests is available on the Naperville Responds for Veterans website.