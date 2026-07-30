Dog killed in home invasion | Risks of bats | National Night Out

2 charged after dog fatally shot in unincorporated Naperville home invasion

Two people have been accused of taking part in a home invasion in unincorporated Naperville in which the resident was allegedly pepper-sprayed, and his three-year-old dog was fatally shot.

DeKalb resident Andre Bridges, 35, and Naperville resident Nicole Smith, 40, were both denied pretrial release in a DuPage court appearance Wednesday.

Learn more about the incident and the charges they face.

DuPage health officials urge caution during peak bat season

The DuPage County Department of Health is reminding the public to steer clear of bats, which are currently in their most active time of year.

Bats can carry rabies, a deadly viral disease affecting the central nervous system and brain. Humans can be infected through an infected animal’s saliva.

Find out more about how to prevent rabies and what to do if exposed to or bitten by a bat.

The Morton Arboretum and Cantigny reopen after Monday’s storms

The Morton Arboretum and Cantigny Park are reopening to the public Thursday after Monday’s storms caused them to temporarily close.

The Morton Arboretum says power has been restored to the facility, but some areas and paths on the grounds may remain closed while storm recovery work continues.

Cantigny noted that its grounds will be open but that there may be limited operations for some areas and amenities due to continued storm cleanup.

Bauer Road duplex development moves forward

Bauer Road Duplexes, a 6-unit development announced in March, has been green-lit by Naperville officials. The project will take root on a 0.47-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Mill Street and Bauer Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission gave the project a favorable recommendation this spring. The city council reviewed the plans at its Tuesday, July 21, meeting, and approved the five necessary ordinances to advance the project.

The ordinances include an annexation agreement — bringing the property into Naperville’s municipal limits — as well as a zoning designation, preliminary and final plats for the project, and a variance for rear yard coverage requirements.

A Night at the Movies is back, starting Friday

The Naperville Park District’s Night at the Movies summer program returns for the season on Friday, July 31. The free, family-friendly outdoor movie series will take place at various venues.

The first film in this year’s series is “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave. The event begins with bingo at 7:30 p.m., followed by the movie at 8:30 p.m.

Additional outdoor films are scheduled for Fridays, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, and Sept. 18.

Naperville’s National Night Out events bring anti-crime awareness

Naperville is preparing its celebration of National Night Out, which falls on Aug. 4.

It will again be a two-night affair, with the city hosting a community kick-off event Aug. 3 to celebrate the annual tradition, and local neighborhoods throwing their own celebrations the following night.

Find out more about the events planned for what’s known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”