Down payment assistance proposal | DuPage center treats bobcat | Veterans honored

Details shared on proposed DuPage County down payment assistance program

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday had a preliminary discussion of a potential down payment assistance program that could be part of the new fiscal year 2027 budget and assist people in search of affordable housing options.

A proposal is on the table to allocate up to $5 million toward the program in the next year through a housing solutions fund within the county’s budget.

Read more about the program proposal, what board members had to say about it, and what’s next in the decision-making process.

DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center rehabilitates bobcat

The DuPage County Wildlife Conservation Center is helping a young bobcat recover after it was hit by a car and rescued from Ogle County earlier this month.

It’s the first bobcat the center has taken in since 2018.

Take a look at the center’s new resident and learn what the staff is doing to help rehabilitate it.

IPSD 204 reviewing 224 initiatives to determine cost-effectiveness

Indian Prairie School District 204 is working with consultant firm District Management Group to determine the “academic return on investment” for all programs above and beyond core instruction.

So far, officials have learned that Indian Prairie spends $126.2 million a year on the 224 add-on programs it runs to support students, making up about 27% of operating expenses.

Learn more about the firm’s findings so far and what the district plans to do with the information.

Naperville pays tribute at annual Veterans Day ceremony

On Wednesday morning, American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted their annual Veterans Day program at Naperville’s Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road, paying tribute to those who’ve served our country.

Watch the full ceremony.

Naperville World War II veteran honored as “Prom King” at Washington gala

101-year-old Naperville resident and World War II veteran Ray Svejnoha was honored over the weekend in Washington, D.C., by the American Veterans Center.

Svejnoha was crowned “prom king” for the center’s annual conference and gala, “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes.”

Take a look at Svejnoha being surprised with the special honor on stage, and learn more about why he was chosen.

Park district extends 95th Street lease

The Naperville Park District will continue leasing space out of the 95th Street Center through 2029, based on terms of a recently renewed agreement.

The district has been leasing 5,338 square feet of space within the complex to support indoor activities for the south end of Naperville. The leased space will continue hosting a range of arts, dance, early childhood, fitness, science and technology, and camp programs.

The existing agreement ends Dec. 31. Terms of the new contract, which runs through August 2029, include a 4% increase, brining annual rental costs to $132,579.84. The park board approved the new agreement at its last meeting.