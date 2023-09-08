Downtown disturbances addressed | $32K for Maui relief | Kiwanis Peanut Days

Downtown disturbances, safety addressed at city council meeting

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres spoke about some downtown Naperville disturbances that have taken place over the past few weeks. Learn what police are doing to keep the downtown area safe.

Meson Sabika fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims raises $32K

A fundraiser held by Naperville’s Meson Sabika to benefit those affected by the Maui wildfires raised $32,244.77 for the cause.

The Spanish tapas-style restaurant donated 100% of its sales on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to help out the victims of the devastating fires that swept across the island on Aug. 8. More than 2,000 structures were destroyed and 115 people killed in what’s become the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Back to School cookout on Sept. 10

Naperville School District 203’s S.U.C.C.E.S.S. organization is hosting a back-to-school cookout on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Seager Park, 1163 Plank Rd.

The free event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will feature fun, food, raffles and games. RSVPs are encouraged through an online form.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. stands for “School Using Coordinated Community Efforts to Strengthen Students.” The parent-created and led organization focuses on serving African-American/Black students and other children of color in the district. The group has chapters at a number of different D203 schools.

Last two Night at the Movies events

There are just two more Night at the Movies outdoor events from the Naperville Park District this summer, with one taking place tonight, Sept. 8.

At 7:30 p.m., the park district will present Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at the 95th Street Community Plaza, at 3109 Cedar Glade Dr. The event is free, with guests invited to bring snacks, along with some chairs or blankets for seating.

The final movie of the season will be Lightyear, shown at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave.

Naperville celebrates Kiwanis Peanut Days

A 65-year Naperville tradition continues today, as the city celebrates Kiwanis Peanut Days Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16.

Kiwanis Club of Naperville members will be at Chicago Ave. and Sleight St., Jefferson Ave. and River Rd., and several Jewel-Osco locations offering their signature bags of peanuts in exchange for a donation. The organization raises funds for local nonprofits and provides scholarships to Naperville high school students.

The 2023 Kiwanis Peanut Days were made official during Tuesday night’s Naperville City Council meeting.

Weekend weather outlook

Temperatures will be a little cooler today, with overcast skies and a high of 70 degrees. But sunnier skies and slightly warmer temps are ahead on Saturday, with a predicted high of 75.

Sunday will see some clouds but more of a warm-up, with a high of 84. Keep up to date on your daily forecast through the NCTV17 weather page.