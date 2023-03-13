Downtown Naperville shooting | St. Baldrick’s fundraiser | Loaves & Fishes Chef Showdown

Downtown Naperville shooting

A late-night shooting in downtown Naperville Saturday night leaves one person injured. Learn more about the ongoing investigation from the Naperville Police Department.

St. Baldrick’s fundraiser held at Noon Whistle

Yesterday, Noon Whistle Brewing hosted a fundraiser to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a childhood cancer research charity.

The Brew for a Cure event consisted of food, drinks, games, raffles, and supporters getting their heads shaved. A percentage of the proceeds were donated to charity courtesy of Noon Whistle Brewing.

The event was organized by Shawn and Jennifer Nolan who were honoring their son Patrick, who passed away 20 years after he was diagnosed with Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The Nolans set a $25,000 donation goal and as of right now, they have raised $35,511.

Those who are still interested in donating can do so online.

Loaves & Fishes Chef Showdown

Loaves & Fishes Community Services will host its Chef Showdown on April 19.

The event features a competition between chefs from two Naperville restaurants: Allegory and Bev’s. They’ll have celebrity sous chefs helping them create a three-course meal in just one hour, using food from the Loaves & Fishes Market in a stadium-style cooking event. A panel of judges will then vote on the cuisine.

Food from My Chef Catering and specialty cocktails will also be included at night. Proceeds will help Loaves & Fishes in its mission to help provide essential services to struggling families in the community.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub at 580 Exchange Club in Aurora. Ticket information is available on the Loaves & Fishes website.

Illinois Regional College Fair

North Central College welcomes college-seeking students and their families to the Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) on Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the NCC Residence Hall/Recreation Center, located at 440 S. Brainard St.

The IRCF will feature more than 200 college representatives to answer questions regarding admissions and transfer processes. Professional staff will also be at the event to discuss financial aid and the college search process.

For more information, visit the IRCF event website or contact the North Central College of Admission at (630) 637-5800.

NCC mens wrestling finish 4th at Nationals

North Central College men’s wrestling had a strong performance at Nationals over the weekend, finishing the tournament with three All-Americans and in 4th place as a team.

The Cardinals were led by Robert Precin, who won the National Championship at 133 pounds for the second consecutive season. Javen Estrade finished as the runner-up at 149 pounds while freshman Christian Guzman finished fourth at 125 pounds.