Downtown Wayfinding Master Plan | Vasili’s patio music | Paul Harris Award Recipients

Downtown Wayfinding Master Plan meeting

The City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) will host a meeting on Thursday, April 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the Downtown Wayfinding Master Plan. The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the NEU meeting room at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle Street.

In late 2022, the DNA partnered with the City of Naperville and consultant Hitchcock Design Group to create a coordinated pedestrian-scale and motorist signage system. The master plan summarizes the budget, design, and implementation strategy for these signs in and around downtown Naperville.

For information about the Downtown Wayfinding project, visit the City of Naperville website.

Park District seeks applicants for summer positions

The Naperville Park District seeks applicants for summer positions, as they’re asking residents to refer anyone they think would be a great fit. The Park District has summer openings at Centennial Beach, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, Springbrook Golf Course, and more.

Anyone who refers someone hired by the Park District will receive a $100 Park District e-voucher, which can be used for rental fees, memberships, or registration. The e-vouchers are applicable for applications completed by May 1.

For more information about summer employment, visit the Naperville Park District website.

Naperville Central High School students’ quest for tasty lunches

Can school lunches be nutritious and tasty? This was an open question a group of Naperville Central High School students pondered recently during a project examining the quality and variety of food served at the midway point of the school day.

On Monday, The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education heard from several of the students involved in the project during the public comment portion of the meeting agenda. The speakers asked the board to consider changing the food service contract in the future in the hopes of having higher-quality meal options that might still have a nutritious, healthy profile.

Since the issue was not on the meeting agenda, the board did not provide any direct feedback on the request.

Friday night patio house music at Vasili’s

Downtown Naperville’s Vasili’s, located at 135 Water Street, wants to play house music on the patio for customers on Friday nights. A representative from Vasili’s owner, Scott Harris Hospitality, advocated for this addition at Thursday’s Liquor Commission meeting.

A DJ on the patio would play house music from a set playlist from 9 p.m. until midnight on Friday nights. The “lounge atmosphere” on Vasili’s patio would be geared toward the 35-65-year-old demographic.

Vasili’s needs the Liquor Commission to add an Entertainment Permit to their Class B – Restaurant & Tavern License to begin playing the music.

Some Liquor Commission members supported the idea from Vasili’s, but the commission came to an agreement that representatives from Scott Harris Hospitality should consult with surrounding restaurants and conduct group testing to see if this addition is warranted in the downtown area. The Liquor Commission will revisit this topic at a future meeting.

Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Award Recipients

The Rotary Club of Naperville acknowledged 11 individuals with the 2023 Paul Harris Fellowship Community Service Awards. It’s the highest recognition given to non-club members who exhibit the Rotary’s motto “service above self,” recognizing those who have made a positive lasting change in people’s lives.

The Paul Harris Award Recipients are: