Driver saved from submerged car | Topgolf lot gun-related arrest | Naperville best cities shoutout

Landscaper helps rescue driver after car plunges into pond in south Naperville

A landscaper helped rescue a driver whose car ended up submerged in a pond on Wednesday in south Naperville.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59.

Naperville police make eighth gun-related arrest at Topgolf lot this year

Naperville police have made another gun-related arrest in the vicinity of the Naperville Topgolf lot at 3211 Odyssey Ct. This marks the eighth gun-related arrest at the location this year.

Naperville commission denies recommendation for U-Haul expansion proposal

A property owner’s request to expand a U-Haul operation at an existing gas station and convenience store was given a “no” vote at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting after nearby residents shared a range of concerns.

The proposal was related to an existing Marathon gas station and convenience store at 991 W. Ogden Ave.

City, Heritage Society update Naper Settlement agreement

An updated agreement between the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society concerning oversight of the historic Naper Settlement site has been finalized, following a vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The revised agreement between the parties has been in the works for a number of years.

Naperville named among Top 100 best places to live in US

Naperville has been listed among the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US by Livability for the second year in a row.

