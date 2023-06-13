DuPage detainee dies | Sewer smoke testing | Springbrook reopens Thursday

DuPage County female detainee died Monday

A female detainee died Monday after being found unconscious inside her cell at the DuPage County Correctional Center. Find out more about what happened before her death.

The City of Naperville to start sewer smoke testing later this month

Later this month, the City of Naperville will start conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system. Find out where, and why they do it.

Remembering Dan Wolf Sr.

Board member and patriarch of Turning Pointe’s founding family, Dan Wolf Sr., died at his home in Longboat Key, Florida on Thursday, June 8.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Director Carrie Provenzale said that without question, it’s thanks to Dan that Turning Pointe began its relentless pursuit of being a best-practice place for students learning with autism.

Dan also was known for founding the Dan Wolf Automotive Group in 1971. The U.S. Army Reserves and Illinois National Guard veteran was a fan of golf and travel, which he enjoyed most with his wife, Penny. The two have two sons, Danny and Randy, and several grandchildren. More remembrances of Dan’s life, along with visitation details can be found on the Friedrich Jones website. Dan was 79 years old.

Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club 2023 Scholarship winners

The Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club 2023 scholarship winners were announced at the club’s end-of-the-year celebration.

Hetvi Patel of Neuqua Valley High School, Ryan Lee of Waubonsie Valley High School, and Jadyn Enas from Metea Valley High School each received a $2,000 scholarship.

Since 2008, the organization has given out yearly scholarships to Naperville high school seniors. The tradition was started by former president, Garina Yagoobi. Students chosen for the award are noted for giving “inspiration for a bright future.”

Springbrook Golf Course reopens June 15

After months of renovations, Springbrook Golf Course will reopen on Thursday, June 15. See what changes were made to the course and how it might play differently.