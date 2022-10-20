DuPage Early Voting Locations | Sound Wall Adjacent Landscaping | Riverwalk Scavenger Hunt

“22 for 22” Early Voting Locations In DuPage

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek is reminding the public that as of Monday, October 24, there will be “22 for 22,” meaning 22 early voting locations will open up across the county. It’s a 100% increase from the amount offered in 2018. DuPage County also has a “Vote Anywhere” policy, enabling voters to choose whichever polling site they like. Voters can find a full list of voting locations along with hours on the DuPage County website. This is also the first General Election since early voting began in 2006 in which the county will use an all paper ballot system.

Sound Wall Adjacent Landscaping

Naperville City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday night to require Silverthorne Development Company to install parkway trees along 103rd Street and Viburnum Court. City staff had recommended the trees to match landscaping to the north of the development. But the petitioner argued that with the recent approval of a sound wall on the property to the north due to the 248th Ave. development, current landscaping there would no longer be visible from the road, making the need to match it unnecessary. Council concurred with staff that the landscaping on the new development would still be an improvement to the property and could help as a sound buffer in the absence of a sound wall there.

Riverwalk Scavenger Hunt

The Naperville Park District has created a mobile scavenger hunt for the Riverwalk. The nature-oriented hunt takes place in the west end of the Riverwalk in an area known as Sindt Woods. It’s meant for kids ages 4-10, to try out along with their families or activity groups during park hours. Participants are given clues to find a specific area, and then once they arrive, are either given a question to answer or asked to take part in an activity. Currently the scavenger hunt is focused on fall and winter themes, but the park district plans to update it seasonally for spring and summer. There are also plans in the works for another scavenger hunt geared for those 11 and older, which will be available soon. The park district also offers outdoor mobile tours at Knoch Knolls Nature Center.

Girls State Tennis Tournament

The girls state tennis tournament begins today and Naperville area schools are well represented. Waubonsie Valley sends a doubles team of Sophia Parranto and Anika Srinivasan. Benet Academy has Meredith Converse in singles and Clare Lopatka and Shane Delaney in doubles heading to state. Naperville Central is represented by sophomore Sofia Olaru, the DVC and sectional singles champion. Naperville North, winners of the Benet Academy sectional, is sending Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee, who won the sectional doubles title. Neuqua Valley dominated the Lockport sectional and will send two singles players in Sophia Chiou and Kendall Klimek and both doubles teams with Victoria Yin and Tanisha Aggarwal and Emily Chiou and Hannah Kestenberg all qualifying.