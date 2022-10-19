DuPage Voting Expo | New Sidewalk Program | Prabhu, Lewinsky Virtual Event

Ready, Set, Vote! DuPage Voting Expo

On Sunday, October 23, several DuPage chapters of the League of Women Voters are hosting the Ready, Set, Vote! DuPage Voting Expo. The event is meant as a one-stop spot for voters to get information on candidates, voter registration, election equipment and more. There will be a meet and greet with candidates running for DuPage County offices. There will also be candidate forums for those running for DuPage County Chair, DuPage County Clerk, Supreme Court District 3, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President, and DuPage County Treasurer. The event will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Cantigny Park Visitor Center at 1S151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. The full schedule and rundown of activities can be found on DuPage area League of Women Voters websites.

2023/24 Naperville New Sidewalk Program

Naperville City Council approved the 2023 and 2024 New Sidewalk Program, created by Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business Group. The program was established in 2004 to help fill in gaps in areas along the roadway which are lacking sidewalks, using public feedback and inspections from the city to determine those spots. At their meeting last night, council agreed that during 2023, sidewalks will be installed on sections of Thornwood Dr., Sunset Dr., Washington St., Sleight St. and Bauer Rd. Throughout 2024, sidewalks will be placed on sections of Webster St., Main St., 10th Ave., 11th Ave., 12th Ave., and 14th Ave. Council also unanimously approved putting new sidewalks along 516, 520 and 524 Spring Ave., and the side yard of 524 Spring Ave.

Paramount’s Kinky Boots Scores 6 Jeff Awards

Paramount Theatre’s fall 2021 production of Kinky Boots won six Joseph Jefferson, better known as “Jeff” awards at Monday night’s ceremony. That made it the most honored show of the night. It reeled in accolades for Production-Musical-Large, Director-Musical-Large for Trent Stork, Performer in a Principal Role-Musical for Michael Wordly, Performer in a Supporting Role-Musical for Sara Reinecke, Costume Design-Musical-Large for Ryan Park and Music Direction for Kory Danielson. Paramount itself tied for the night with Chicago’s Goodman Theater for the most 2021-22 Jeff Awards for a single theatre, with each winning six.

Trisha Prabhu/Monica Lewinsky Event

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu will join producer/social activist Monica Lewinsky on October 24 for an anti-bullying conversation hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop. The virtual event will see the two discussing the impact of cyber-bullying, in light of October being National Bullying Prevention Month. Lewinsky is an anti-bullying advocate, and Prabhu is the founder of ReThink technology, which helps combat cyber bullying. Those purchasing tickets have the option to include a copy of Prabhu’s book, “Rethink the Internet: How to Make the Digital World A Lot Less Sucky.” Some of the proceeds from ticket sales for the event will be given to The Tyler Clementi Foundation, a national anti-bullying organization. The event will start at 6 p.m. More information about the event and ticket purchasing is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.