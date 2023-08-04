Edward Hospital ranked | City Survey | Effin Egg

Edward Hospital ranked among the top 10 in Illinois

Naperville’s Edward Hospital has been selected for the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 list of the top 10 hospitals in the Chicago area and across Illinois. Find out what the hospital excels in and where exactly it’s ranked.

2023 City of Naperville Community Survey

The City of Naperville recently announced its 2023 Community Survey is open until August 16. Naperville last completed a community survey in 2016 and before that, in 2012.

The 2021 Naperville Priorities Plan recommended a survey be held every two to three years. According to the City of Naperville, the survey is ‘to provide services that ensure a high quality of life, sound fiscal management, and a dynamic business environment, while creating an inclusive community that values diversity.’

From July 5 to August 16, sample surveys are being randomly sent to households across the city. Residents can either fill out a paper survey packet or scan a QR code to fill it out online. To fill out the survey and for more information, visit the City of Naperville website.

Commissioners give a sign of support

The owner of one of Naperville’s shopping centers has been given a tentative green light to move forward on the installation of three new signs that come in response to challenges in recent years.

Maryland-based CR Fox River LLC, which oversees the Fox River Commons shopping center at 704-944 S. Route 59, is seeking approval from the city to exceed municipal sign code standards. The firm has proposed three new ground signs, measuring 24 feet, 8 inches each, which is a deviation from the current 10-foot maximum under city code.

CR representatives said Fox River Commons has “experienced a notable decline” in customer traffic and tenant occupancy and is hoping the new signs will turn the tide. Within the past half-decade, such retailers as Bed Bath and Beyond, Century Tile, Office Max, and Petland have left the shopping center.

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the petitioner’s request at its Wednesday meeting and gave a favorable recommendation to the decision-making city council.

Effin Egg now open in downtown Naperville

A new all-day breakfast-based restaurant is open in downtown Naperville. Get an inside look at Effin Egg and what they might offer.

Weekend weather outlook

Naperville will head into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and warm weather, as forecasters predict a high of 86 degrees today.

Conditions will most likely stay the same on Saturday, with a high of 87 degrees. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a higher possibility of rain later in the evening. Sunday will see scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with a potential for severe thunderstorms.

Keep up to date on the latest forecast through NCTV17’s weather webpage.