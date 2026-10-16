Edward nurses seek to form union | DuPage creative sector impact | Naperville Central coach honor

Nurses at Naperville’s Endeavor Health Edward Hospital seeking to form union

Registered nurses at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital are taking the first steps toward trying to form a union.

Roughly 1,000 registered nurses at the hospital in Naperville petitioned the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 8, seeking a date for a union election.

Learn more about what’s behind their efforts and the hospital’s response.

Report: Creative sector makes $8.1 billion impact on DuPage economy

The impact of the creative sector in DuPage County has been measured in a new report, which found it generates $8 billion in economic activity.

The study was commissioned by Arts DuPage and DuPage Foundation, and completed by Arts Alliance Illinois based on 2023 data.

Learn more about the report.

Naperville Central baseball coach Mike Stock named to IHSBCA Hall of Fame

Late last week, the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association released its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which includes longtime Naperville Central baseball coach Mike Stock.

Find out more about Stock and what earned him this honor.

Naperville fireworks vendor locked in for July 4, 2027

Next summer’s Fourth of July fireworks show in Naperville now has a vendor, after the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Mad Bomber Fireworks Production during a recent meeting.

Mad Bomber is the same company that has lit up the Naperville skies with fireworks during recent years, and the park board voted to choose the company again, waiving the competitive bidding process “due to the reliability and professionalism required for the logistical planning and execution of fireworks displays.”

Mad Bomber will charge $56,000, under the approved contract, with the cost to be split between the city of Naperville and the park district.

Council recognizes Royal Arch Masons chapter’s 175th anniversary

Euclid Chapter No. 13 of the Royal Arch Masons reached a milestone this month. The Masonic chapter, the oldest in DuPage County, is celebrating its 175th anniversary, having been officially chartered on Oct. 3, 1851.

The Naperville City Council recently recognized the Euclid Chapter on the organization’s establishment, as well as the 110th anniversary of its Masonic temple. Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation in honor of the milestone, and Councilman Ashfaq Syed presented it as mayor pro-tem at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The proclamation noted that the Euclid Chapter has been instrumental in giving back to the community. Founding members began their charitable efforts by financing the completion of Naperville Academy in 1852 and have since served generations of children, families, and veterans with a myriad of philanthropic endeavors.