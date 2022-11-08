Election Day | Benet Volleyball To State | Ada Twist

Election Day

Election Day is here, and local polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight.

DuPage County voters can cast their ballot at any one of the 269 polling locations in the county, thanks to the Vote Anywhere program. A full list of those locations is available on the DuPage County Clerk’s website.

Will County voters can find their designated polling place online, through the Will County Clerk’s website.

NCTV17 will be posting results of the local Will and DuPage County races tonight on social media. We’ll have a full wrap of all the Naperville area Election Day results tomorrow morning on our website.

Benet Girls Volleyball Heading To State

For the eighth time in school history, Benet Academy girls volleyball is heading to state. The Redwings defeated O’Fallon in the Moline Super Sectional on Friday night.

Benet looks to bring home state championship number five starting with the semifinals against Barrington at Redbird Arena in Normal this Friday night.

District 204 Levy Increase

Last night Indian Prairie School District 204’s Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley presented the 2022 tentative tax levy to the school board. The total proposed levy is just under $342 million, about a 5.6% increase from 2021.

When looking at taxpayer impact, Shipley gave the example that the owner of a $300,000 home is estimated to see a $223 increase in their annual property tax payment, roughly a 4.48% increase. The actual impact for each homeowner will vary, based on changes in their home’s assessed value.

The board of education will hold a public hearing on the levy at its December 5 meeting, after which the group will adopt the levy.

Free Therapy Program For IPSD 204 Schools

Also at last night’s IPSD 204 board meeting Dr. Tara Bell and Tarah Fowler announced that the district secured $500,000 in grant funding to bring licensed clinicians into schools to offer free therapy sessions, through the Indian Prairie Cares initiative.

The free weekly sessions will be made available to students and families with the greatest needs, such as McKinney-Vento eligible and English language learners.

The sessions will take place on campus after school hours in the evenings or on the weekends. There will also be telehealth offerings.

Right now four schools with the highest numbers of low-income students will be receiving these free sessions. Those are Fischer Middle, Georgetown Elementary, Granger Middle, and Longwood Elementary School.

Naperville READS Pick: Ada Twist, Scientist

Ada Twist, Scientist by Naperville author Andrea Beaty has been chosen as this year’s Naperville READS selection.

The community-wide reading initiative is a partnership between Jumping Off the Page, the Naperville Public Library, North Central College, Naperville Community School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, publisher Abrams Books for Young Readers, and Anderson’s Bookshop.

Beaty will have virtual visits with students at schools throughout Naperville on Friday, November 18, to discuss her science-minded character Ada Twist.

She will also speak at a free event at 10 a.m. on November 19 at Wentz Concert Hall on the North Central College campus. The event will also include science club demonstrations, book sales and a look at the Netflix animated show featuring Ada Twist.

Registration information can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.