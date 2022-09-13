Fairgrounds Lot Repave | North Central Among Best Colleges | Downtown Naperville Progress Party

Fairgrounds Parking Lot Repave

The parking lot at the DuPage County Fairgrounds will be getting a makeover. DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek announced that a $585,000 polling place accessibility grant from the Illinois State Board of Elections will be used for the complete repaving of the lot in 2023. The fairgrounds have been the county’s main early voting location since 2020, and are the county’s most popular spot for both early and Election Day voting. A previous state grant of $149,000 allowed for a partial section of the lot to be repaved this year.

North Central On Best Colleges List

North Central College has landed on U.S. News and World Report’s America’s Best Colleges list for the 28th consecutive year. The college came in 17th in the Best Regional Universities Midwest Category; two steps higher than its rank last year. It landed ninth in the Midwest Region Most Innovative Schools ranking. And it made its mark in three other categories, as number 21 in Best Colleges for Veterans, number 34 for Best Value Schools, and number 61 for Top Performers on Social Mobility. The rankings are determined by looking at data for17 different measures of academic quality.

Wonderful World of Wheels

On September 19, the Naperville Park District is hosting the Wonderful World of Wheels. Tons of fun will be rolling into the Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot for the event, which will feature a bevy of community vehicles. Kids can have some hands-on fun exploring them all and meeting those who drive them. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

Downtown Naperville Progress Party

The Downtown Naperville streetscape project is nearing its end, and the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is ready to celebrate. On Saturday, September 24, the DNA will hold its Progress in Progress Celebration as a wrap-up party for the construction. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be family fun centered around Main Street and Jefferson Avenue. That will include a magician, stilt walker, juggler, princesses, and a chance for prizes. There will also be music and the Allegory $5 Food Truck.