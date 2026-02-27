False police report arrest | Naperville mom battles cancer | Granger student wins spelling bee

Naperville man, accomplice charged with falsely reporting over $1M jewelry robbery

Two men have been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report that they had been robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney and the Elmhurst police chief, Naperville resident Mahmood Bashang, 30, and Glendale Heights resident Pezhman Gilani Yahyavi, 46, are both charged with one count of disorderly conduct – false report of a crime.

Naperville mom hosts breast cancer fundraiser amidst her own battle

35-year-old Laura Panozzo had always been healthy…no big health scares, no worrying aches and pains.

So, it was a shock when the Naperville mom was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in September last year.

Rotary Club of Naperville president addresses parade cancellation

Earlier this week, the Rotary Club of Naperville canceled its parade of lights, and now the Rotary Club president, Mike Calabrese, is speaking about the cancellation.

According to Calabrese, the “difficult decision” to cancel the event was made for a number of reasons, many of them having to do with logistics and timing.

Granger student wins DuPage spelling bee — twice

Shruthi Ayyagari, an eighth grader at Granger Middle School, won the DuPage County Regional Spelling Bee and now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

This is Shruthi’s second consecutive year winning the regional event, and along with her spelling victory, she earned recognition from the Indian Prairie School District 204 school board at a recent meeting.

This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on May 26.

North Central music professor recognized

Lawrence Van Oyen, a music professor and band director at North Central College, was issued a proclamation at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting for his role in helping create an all-inclusive program nearly two decades ago.

Van Oyen, who will soon retire from North Central, is overseeing his last Chords for Kids concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Wentz Concert Hall. The event is free, though a ticket is required. This is the 19th year the event is taking place.

Chords for Kids is designed to serve as a space for children with special needs and their families to enjoy music in a concert hall without having to worry about traditional concert etiquette. “Wigglers welcomed” has long been the motto of the event.