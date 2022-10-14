Fatal Car Crash | Go Brewing Opens | All Hallows Eve

Fatal Car Crash Into Tree

Naperville police are investigating a fatal car crash into a tree that took place Thursday morning, which left one man dead and another critically injured. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Commons and Conestoga roads around 4:20 a.m. They determined a black Audi was heading eastbound on Commons Road toward Conestoga Road at a high rate of speed, when it left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver of the Audi, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 25-year-old Naperville man, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.

Go Brewing Opens Tomorrow

Go Brewing is set to open Saturday, October 15. A first of its kind in Illinois, the brewery will create and serve up non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer. Founder Joe Chura says there will be live music, events, and workshops focused on health and wellness held at the taproom throughout the year. The brewery will also partner with local restaurants and food trucks. Go Brewing is located at 1665 Quincy Avenue, Suite #155.

West Suburban Symphony’s First Concert of Season

The West Suburban Symphony will hold its first concert of the 2022-2023 season this weekend. On Sunday, October 16, the symphony will perform at the Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College in downtown Naperville at 3:30 p.m. The performance will be centered on music rooted in the rhythms of dance. Selections will include George Gershwin’s 1925 Piano Concerto in F, Florence Price’s 1932 Symphony 1, and the Callirhoe Suite from Cecille Chaminade’s 1888 ballet. Ticket information is available on the West Suburban Symphony website.

Blessing of the Animals Benefits Naperville Pet Shelter

An Aurora church will hold a blessing of the animals worship service on Sunday, October 23, to benefit a Naperville pet shelter. The service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at 3000 Liberty Street at 2 p.m. Reverend Rob Douglas will bless animals on the church’s west lawn. The event is free, but donations will be collected for A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville. After the blessing, there will be refreshments for both pets and their owners.

All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement will be bringing some frightful fun to its 13-acre site tonight and tomorrow with All Hallows Eve. The two-day event will feature outdoor performances and activities like an alien autopsy, magic show, graveyard game show, a zombie maze, and fire performances. There will also be live music by musicians from the School of Rock, refreshments at the Taste the Fear Food Court, and some indoor performances by area theater groups. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and is geared toward families with kids 16 and younger. Ticket information is available on the Naper Settlement website.