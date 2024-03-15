Fatality from crash | DAR plaque okayed | Underwear record bested

Woman dies from injuries sustained in minivan crash in Naperville Wednesday

Officials say an 88-year-old woman has died from injuries she received in a crash between two minivans in south Naperville on Wednesday, March 13.

The collision took place at the intersection of 95th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road.

Learn more about the incident, and how to contact police if you witnessed the crash.

Veteran’s Park DAR plaque installation okayed

The Naperville Park District is moving forward on the installation of a donated plaque at Veterans Park in recognition of the Revolutionary War, following a vote Thursday from the board of commissioners.

Representatives from the Illinois state organization of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) proposed the installation in advance of the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Last month, more than a dozen NSDAR members spoke to commissioners, sharing concerns they had heard the elected body was opposed to the plaque installation. At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners reiterated they instead were doing their due diligence before casting the unanimous vote in support of NSDAR’s proposal.

City Museum wins “battle of briefs,” besting Naperville’s most people wearing underwear on head record

The City Museum of St. Louis has won the “battle of the briefs,” earning the world record of “Most People Wearing Underwear on their Head.”

On Thursday, March 14, 355 people gathered at the museum to take the title, which had been Naperville’s for 12 years.

Find out more about this record-breaking feat, and Naperville’s run as the tighty whities champ.

North Central College women’s wrestling finishes as the runner-up at NCWWC Nationals

North Central College women’s wrestling finished as the runner-up at the NCWWC National Championships, just a few points behind the University of Iowa.

The Cardinals earned 14 All-American spots, led by junior Amani Jones, who took first place in the 123-pound division.

Learn more about this powerhouse team and their trip to nationals.

Weekend weather outlook

Naperville will see sunny skies on Friday, with a high of 54 degrees. But it will be breezy, with wind gusts of up to 15 mph lasting into the night.

Winds will pick up a bit more on Saturday, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible. Skies will remain sunny, with a high of 57. Sunday will see more sun but cooler temps, with a high of 41, then a chance for snow showers late that night.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.