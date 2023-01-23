Fire damages 2 homes | Naperville candidate forum | Local State qualifiers

Fire damages two Naperville homes

Two homes were damaged this weekend, with one left uninhabitable, after a fire that started in one of the houses spread to the other.

The Naperville Fire Department says a call came in at 11:43 p.m. on Friday from a homeowner on the 2100 block of Horncastle Lane, saying their home was filling up with smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had engulfed the front of the two-story home and was spreading to a neighboring house. By 12:06 a.m., both fires were considered under control, as the companies remained on-site for another hour to put out hot spots.

All seven residents of the first house made it out safely, and there were no reported injuries to other residents or firefighters. The fire department estimates the fire caused more than $400,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Council, mayoral candidate forum

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) will present a candidate forum on Feb. 22 for those running for city council and mayor in Naperville.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the 95th Street Library with a “speed meeting” type opportunity for the public to get to meet the city council candidates one-on-one. Then at 6 p.m. a more formal Q&A will be held with those running for mayor. Those attending may submit questions in advance for consideration.

There are 11 candidates in the running for the four open council seats, and three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Naperville

Registration for the event is available through the NACC website.

Chef’s Culinary Challenge for West Suburban Community Pantry

West Suburban Community Pantry will present its 11th annual Chef’s Culinary Challenge on Feb. 5 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville, located at 1801 N. Naper Blvd.

Well-known local chefs will prepare a seven-course family style meal, with each of them taking on one course. Guests may watch the meals come together as the chefs will be working in a center-stage observation kitchen. There will also be a paddle raise and silent auction.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit West Suburban Community Pantry. More information is available on the event website.

Naperville State qualifiers in bowling, dance

It was a big weekend for local teams looking to make it to the IHSA State meets.

In boys bowling, Naperville Central finished in fourth place in the IC Catholic Sectional, qualifying for State for the first time in school history.

At the Geneva competitive dance sectional, Benet Academy qualified for state in Class 2A after finishing in second place. Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley qualified for state in Class 3A after finishing in fourth and second respectively. Naperville North was the 3A sectional champion.