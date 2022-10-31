Fire on Wisteria Court | Second Leaf Collection | Pennies for Pies

Fire on Wisteria Court

No one was injured in a townhome fire that happened Sunday afternoon in Naperville.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene at the two-story townhouse in the 1900 block of Wisteria Ct. Fire crews reported seeing smoke coming from the roof upon their arrival. Crews were able to enter the townhome and extinguish the fire, which was in the attic. The townhome was unoccupied at the time, and neighboring residents were safely evacuated.

The fire was under control within thirty minutes of the call. The affected unit was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Second Leaf Collection

The second curbside leaf collection cycle begins today, and goes through Friday, Nov. 11.

The City of Naperville requested that leaves be raked into the street next to the curb by 6 a.m. this morning. But if you are a little behind, you can check the city’s curbside leaf collection map to see which areas are still pending, and which have already been collected this cycle.

This is the second of three cycles in Naperville’s curbside leaf collection program. For more information, visit the City of Naperville website.

Food and Toy Drive

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is holding its Holiday Drive-By Drop-off Food and Toy Drive. Donations will be given to the West Suburban Food Pantry for distribution,

Items will be collected from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of the Naperville Country Club, located at 25W570 Chicago Ave. Organizers are seeking unwrapped and new toys and books for children 12 and under, diapers, baby wipes, and holiday meal staples such as pie fillings, gravy and canned vegetables.

For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise’s website.

Pennies for Pies

The Naperville Park District is accepting donations for the 16th annual Pennies for Pies drive from Nov. 1 to 18. Donations of any amount will be used to purchase pies for residents in need this holiday season, to be distributed through Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

The idea for the fundraiser came from the park district preschools, to teach the lesson that small donations combined can make a big difference. Last year, 120 pies were bought thanks to the funds raised.

Beginning tomorrow, donations may be made on the park district website, or in-person at one of five locations: