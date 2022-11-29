Firehouse Food Fight

The Naperville Fire Department has kicked off its sixth annual Firehouse Food Fight.

The competition pits fire station against fire station to see who can gather the largest amount of food, clothing and other items to help support families in need.

Donations sought include pantry staples such as cereals, pasta and vegetables; personal care items such as shampoo and deodorant; and household products such as cleaners and toilet paper.

Donations collected will benefit Indian Prairie School District 204’s Adopt-A-Family program, Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Family Focus.

To learn more about the event and see a full list of items needed visit the Naperville Professional Firefighters for a Cause website.

NPD Tobacco & Nicotine Citations

The following nine businesses recently received Naperville City Ordinance citations for selling tobacco and alternative nicotine products to minors under the age of 21.

Vape N Tobacco, located at 1224 W. Ogden Ave. #E

Smokes N Vapes, located at 760 N. Route 59 #108

Delta Sonic, located at 1780 North Aurora Rd.

Smoke O Vapor, located at 686 S. Route 59

Mobil Oil , located at 1290 S. Route 59

Speedway , located at 3004 Reflection Dr.

Walgreens , located at 2719 Hassert Blvd.

BM Amoco, located at 4940 S. Route 59

CBD Vape Smoke, located at 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Rd. #105

During this round of compliance checks, the Naperville Police Department visited 73 businesses on Nov. 21 and 22.

With a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services Tobacco Enforcement Program, the NPD is able to educate businesses on the importance of restricting tobacco and alternative nicotine products to those under 21.

Nutcracker on Ice

Next month, the Creative Ice Theatre is ringing in the holidays with three performances of “Nutcracker on Ice” at Seven Bridges Ice Arena, located at 6690 IL-53 in Woodridge.

Their first two performances will be on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m and 5 p.m., and the third will take place the following day at 1 p.m. Tickets are available on the Creative Ice Theatre website.

TubaChristmas

Naperville’s TubaChristmas is slated for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

Tuba and euphonium players are invited to come out to downtown Naperville and oom-pah-pah together through a chorus of holiday carols. Instruments are often decked out in decoration for the festive event.

This year’s event is being coordinated by District 203 band and music instructor David Carroll and Naperville Municipal Band Conductor Ron Keller. They advise that the music is geared for those fifth grade and older.

Those interested can register at 9 a.m. the morning of the event at the Community Concert Center at 55 Concert Lane. Rehearsals start at 10 a.m., with the performance slated for 11 a.m. in front of the U.S. Bank at the corner of Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue. Cost is $10 per musician, with a $23 charge for the music (cash only).

For more information about the event, visit the TubaChristmas website.