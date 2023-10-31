First snow of season | Halloween safety tips | Pennies for Pies

First snow of the season predicted for today

Naperville and the surrounding area is predicted to see its first snow of the season today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there could be bursts of snow showers and squalls at various points today. The first is predicted to hit briefly this morning, with the chance for another round at about 1 p.m. With temperatures expected to warm above freezing, any snow that sticks will likely be minor and on the grass, forecasters say, but visibility could be impacted for drivers.

The NWS says it is also monitoring the chance for some snow to hit between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight, during prime trick-or-treating hours. Either way it will be a chilly one for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the mid-30’s predicted for the late afternoon and evening hours. Tonight’s forecast also calls for wind gusts of up to 30 mph, with wind chills expected to be in the 20s. Keep an eye on the forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

Trick-or-treating safety tips

As kids bundle up and prepare to gather their candy tonight, the Naperville Police Department has some trick-or-treating safety tips to share to ensure that all have a happy holiday. Read more about what parents, kids, and motorists can do to make sure all stay safe this Halloween.

Ghoulish guide to Halloween displays around town

Naperville homeowners are showing off the season’s spooky spirit, and there’s a ghoulish guide to help folks find the best Halloween displays in town. Find out more about The Believe House’s Halloween house map.

Pennies for Pies Drive now underway

The Naperville Park District’s Pennies for Pies drive is now underway. The initiative, in which any amount of money whether bills or coins is collected, is meant to help buy pumpkin pies for clients of Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

Donations are being accepted both online through the park district website, and in person at the following locations:

Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr.

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.

Springbrook Golf Course, 2220 W. 83 rd St.

St. Naperbrook Golf Course, 22204 W. 111th St.

Park district preschool classes will also be collecting funds for the cause. Collections run through Nov. 17.

Third Embrace Naperville forum puts focus on students

Naperville recently held its third Embrace Naperville forum, titled “The Power of a Generation: Community Coming Together.” Find out more about this student-centered event focused on expanding inclusivity.

North Central College men’s cross country wins conference championship

The North Central College men’s cross country team continued its nearly half-century of dominance over the CCIW, winning the conference championship for a 49th consecutive season over the weekend.

The NCC women’s cross country team finished in third place, earning five All-CCIW selections.