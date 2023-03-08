Fitness center closure pushback | Permit parking ending | Global Women of Excellence award

Pushback against Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness Center closure

The closure of the Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness Center slated for April 1 has many members of the facility speaking out, both through a Change.org petition, and during last night’s city council meeting.

During public comment at the meeting, eleven speakers addressed their disappointment at the closing of the facility. Many spoke of the benefits the center had both in the physical health and mental health of nearby residents, noting the sense of community it provided. They pointed out the preventative health benefits of the center being in line with the Edward-Elmhurst Health mission. Many also spoke out about the way they heard the news of the closure, saying they were notified simply by a notice on the facility door, with little explanation.

Colin Dalough, the manager of community and government affairs for Edward-Elmhurst Health, was present at the meeting and spoke prior to public comment. He noted that the decision to close was made after the facility suffered challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with membership down nearly 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Edward-Elmhurst Health has a similar fitness facility at Seven Bridges in Woodridge, about six miles east of the Naperville facility, where services will continue to be provided. Dalough said Edward-Elmhurst Health is looking to expand both land and aquatic-based offerings there and hopes to release more information on those in the middle of the month.

Mayor Steve Chirico noted that council has no jurisdiction over business decisions made by private property owners.

Council approves change from quarterly permit parking to daily fee

Naperville City Council approved a staff recommendation during its Tuesday meeting to transition all commuter railway parking to a daily fee, eliminating the quarterly permit program.

All commuter parking spaces will be under the same daily fee structure starting in July. Quarterly permits will be discontinued on December 31.

Along with changing daily fees, the city will eliminate wait lists for permits at the Kroehler and Burlington lots by the station, and will no longer issue new permits for the Route 59 lot.

District 203 plans to increase staffing

Staffing across Naperville School District 203 could increase with 21.1 additional full-time equivalency (FTE) positions in place in the upcoming 2023-24 school year, based on a proposal presented at Monday’s board of education meeting.

The staffing increase correlates with enrollment projections across all grade levels, as well as an examination of what types of programs and services are needed districtwide.

The student services department is proposing an additional 6.3 FTE positions for a variety of purposes, including more mental health resources, on the heels of growing needs in that specific area. The proposal also includes an additional 3.4 FTEs for elementary schools, 8.5 FTEs for junior high schools and 2.9 FTEs for high schools.

The board will take action on the request at its next meeting on March 20.

District 203’s debt service levy

Also Monday, District 203 administrators discussed with the board of education the planned abatement of the 2022 debt service levy, which totals $2.84 million, with bond and interest payments factored together.

Annually, the board has the option of abating all or portions of its debt service to pay down previously borrowed funds for various projects. The abatement means the district will use its own resources within its budget, rather than add the payment to the upcoming tax levy.

District officials also announced the anticipated receipt of $115,675 from the federal government via its Build America Bonds program, meaning the amount of this year’s abatement is $2.72 million.

Board action on the abatement also is set for March 20.

Dr. Cathy Subber receives Global Women of Excellence award

Dr. Cathy Subber, owner of Advanced Health of Naperville, has won a Top 20 Global Woman of Excellence award.

Subber will receive the award today at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. as part of the 11th Annual Congressional International Women’s Day Celebrations.

Congressman Danny K. Davis will be presenting Subber with the award.