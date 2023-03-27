Five planets visible | Naperville Salute returns | Cookies & Dreams grand opening

Five planets visible in the night sky

Astronomy lovers, keep your eyes to the skies on Tuesday, March 28, as Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars will align under the moon. The planets will come together within a 50-degree sky sector, which is a rare astronomical phenomenon, sometimes called a planetary parade or alignment. The best view should be just after sunset.

Venus will shine the brightest of the planets in the constellation Aries. Jupiter and Mercury will be visible near the horizon in the constellation Pisces. Uranus won’t be far from Venus, but may only be visible with a pair of binoculars. And Mars will be higher in the sky, close to the first quarter Moon in the constellation Gemini.

Alignments such as this only appear once every few years, but much of this display will continue to be visible over the next few weeks.

Naperville Salute returns

The Naperville Salute will return for its third year at Rotary Hill, alongside the Naperville Riverwalk from June 30 to July 3. Read more about the 2023 edition of this patriotic event.

DuPage County begins spring prescription burns

Trained crews from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will be conducting prescription burns at certain preserves in the county over the next few weeks.

These fires are typically conducted in the early spring after the snow melts, but before flowers bloom, as well as in the late fall. Burns help control exotic, invasive plants, so desirable native species can grow.

Residents living near prescription burn areas received mailed notices last fall. Crews will contact local fire departments and post signs the morning of the burns.

For more information about prescription burns, visit the forest preserve district’s Facebook page.

DuPagePads raises $320k

DuPagePads recently raised over $300k to assist homeless residents throughout the county. The funds were amassed from 31 local businesses during the 17th Annual Taste of Hope dinner at the Drury Lane Oakbrook Ballroom on March 2.

Funding efforts were helped by Jubilee Children Ministry, which provided a matching grant opportunity. Funds raised will go toward developing a service kitchen at DuPagePads Interim Housing Center.

Cookies & Dreams grand opening

A Downtown Naperville location of Cookies & Dreams will host its grand opening on April 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 22 E. Chicago Ave., the Iowa cookie chain’s fifth store will be in the River District dining and shopping center.

On April 1, the first 25 customers will receive a free half-dozen cookies, and the first, 10th, 25th, and 50th guests will receive a prize. On April 2, the first 25 customers will receive a free OG cookie.

Each month, Cookies & Dreams offers 12 different cookie varieties all made from scratch on-site, such as the “OG Chocolate Chip” and the snickerdoodle.