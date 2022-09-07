Fleeing Police Fine | Washington St. Bridge Reconstruction | New Morton Arboretum CEO

Fleeing Police Fine

At their meeting last night, Naperville City Council passed an ordinance setting a $900 fine for the registered owner of a vehicle that attempts to flee from a police officer. The ordinance was proposed by Chief Jason Arres and the Naperville Police Department to recoup costs from the rise in fleeing and eluding incidents. During 2022, the City of Naperville has averaged almost 10 of these incidents per month, and Arres said it is putting an “unreasonable strain on police resources.” The motion passed with an 8-0 vote, with Councilman Patrick Kelly absent from the meeting. It will go into effect January 1, 2023.

Washington Street Bridge Reconstruction

Also last night, council authorized the $1.1 million purchase of six properties and land to begin reconstruction of the more than 40-year-old Washington Street bridge. The project will involve replacing the bridge, creating new sewage infrastructure, implementing electric utilities and a water main under the river, and adding right-turn lanes. Naperville will receive 80% of the funds for the reconstruction work from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Federal Bridge Program. The remaining 20% share totals $3.2 million. IDOT will begin taking bids for the project in November, with construction expected to start in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected by Labor Day of 2024.

D203 Tech Purchases

Chip shortages, inflation and other large-scale challenges could weigh on Naperville School District 203’s future information technology budgets. School officials on Tuesday reviewed a five-year IT spending plan. Much of the district’s current focus is on the 2023-24 school year, where a six percent increase in IT purchasing costs is anticipated. The district had earmarked $3.33 million in the budget in the next school year, though current estimates have the figure at $3.53 million, due primarily to increased Chromebook costs. The school board is slated to act on the 2023-24 technology budget at its next meeting Sept. 19.

New Morton Arboretum CEO

The Morton Arboretum has named Jill C. Koski as its next CEO and president. She will be the fourth person to take the role and the first woman. Koski has been CEO and president at Holden Forests & Gardens in Ohio since 2017. She takes over the role at The Morton Arboretum from Gerard T. Donnelly, who is retiring after 32 years of service. Koski’s first day will be November 28.