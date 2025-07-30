Flood watch | Naperville energy workshop | storm-related debris cleanup

Flood watch issued for the Naperville area

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Naperville area, in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall from thunderstorms are predicted, with each round potentially producing one to two inches of rain or more. Some storms may also produce strong winds up to 60 mph.

The NWS says flooding could occur in areas with poor drainage and in urban settings, with potential rising water on area creeks and rivers. Residents with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

Naperville City Council holds energy workshop before IMEA vote

A wide range of perspectives and expert analyses were shared during a lengthy meeting on Monday, July 28, as the Naperville City Council held its only workshop before a scheduled vote on a potential 20-year contract extension with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA).

The council is slated to vote at its upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 19, meeting.

City of Naperville collecting storm-related debris until Friday

City crews will continue to pick up any debris left over from last Thursday’s storm that is placed on the curb through Friday, Aug. 1, according to a Naper Notify alert. Starting Monday, Aug. 4, Naperville residents should use the city’s weekly yard waste collection program for yard waste disposal.

The city reported that the storm left 450 electric customers without power and several roadways blocked by debris. As of 10 a.m. on July 29, about 70 percent of storm-related calls for service had been completed.

Naperville forestry crews will clean up damaged city parkway trees and hanging parkway tree branches throughout the city over the next few weeks. To report a fallen parkway tree located on city property, residents can call 630-420-6060.

Carol Acres shoreline restoration

Shoreline restoration work at Carol Acres, 787 Fort Hill Drive, is expected to begin early this fall, according to Naperville Park District officials. The park board is slated to vote on a contract for the work in August, with the plan to begin in September.

Invasive Bradford pear trees have overtaken the retention pond shoreline, according to park district officials, and efforts to remove the species and replace it with native plantings are a part of the project. Substantial completion of the work is anticipated late this year.

North Central College football earns the top preseason ranking for a third straight season

D3football.com recently released its annual college football preseason poll, and for a third consecutive preseason, North Central College was named the top-ranked team in the country.

The Cardinals finished 2024 with a 15-0 record, including a 41-25 victory over Mount Union in the national championship game. North Central College kicks off the 2025 season on Sept. 13 against UW-Oshkosh.

