Food aid amid SNAP uncertainty | DuPage resolution addresses immigration | Remembering Bill Hassett

DuPage connects residents to food aid amid SNAP uncertainty

With uncertainty looming about the status of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the federal government shutdown, DuPage County officials are taking action to connect residents in need with resources.

DuPage County Board adopts ‘fair path to citizenship’ resolution

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday adopted a resolution in support of “due process” and a “fair path to citizenship” for immigrants living within the communities across the region.

The resolution follows similar actions taken in a number of other Chicago-area counties, including Cook, Lake, and Will, and comes as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have been stepped up in recent months.

Naperville District 203’s multilingual learner program continues to grow

Naperville School District 203 continues to grow and evolve the programs and services available to multilingual learners, according to a recent report delivered at a board of education meeting.

This school year, Naperville 203 is hosting 1,416 multilingual learners representing 71 different languages.

Remembering Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club President Bill Hassett

Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club President Bill Hassett died Oct. 26 at the age of 67.

Hassett joined the club in 2020 and quickly moved up the ranks, becoming vice president in 2023, then president-elect the following year, rising to the role of president in 2025. Besides Rotary, he served many organizations, including Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet and DuPagePads.

Professionally, Hassett had a long career in accounting and consulting. Naperville Sunrise Rotary remembered him online as a “man of kindness, integrity, and quiet strength.” A funeral mass will be held for him at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Naperville North boys soccer bests Naperville Central at sectional championship

On Friday night, Naperville North boys soccer outlasted Naperville Central, scoring a goal in each half to win the sectional championship, 2-0 over the Redhawks.

The Huskies head to the supersectional round to face Normal Community High School on Tuesday night at 5:00 pm for a shot at state.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

Nov. 3 – Downtown Naperville Lights Up

Nov. 5 – Trivia Night at the 95th Street Library

Nov. 6 – The DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo at IBEW Local 701 Union Hall

Nov. 6 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History at Naper Settlement

Nov. 6 to 23 – The Game’s Afoot at McAninch Arts Center

Nov. 7 – Smartphone Photography at 95th Street Library

Nov. 7 – Faculty Recital Series – An Evening of Jazz Featuring Dakarai Barclay at Madden Theatre

Nov. 7 – Catalyst Dance Concert at Belushi Performance Hall

Nov. 7 to 12 – Naperville Healing Field of Honor at Rotary Hill

Nov. 8 – Brew it Forward at Cantigny Park

Nov. 8 – Soweto Gospel Choir – Peace at Belushi Performance Hall

Nov. 8 – Santa’s Grand Arrival at Fox Valley Mall ​​at Macy’s Court

Nov. 9 – Naperville Municipal Band – Fall Concert With Honor at Wentz Concert Hall

Nov. 9 – The Life & Music of George Michael – Belushi Performance Hall

Nov. 9 – Dog Admission Day at Morton Arboretum

Nov. 10 – Fall Forest Hike at McDowell Grove