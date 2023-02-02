Freddy’s Frozen Custard | #203Day | Coyotes on the move

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Naperville

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a growing fast-casual restaurant chain, has announced plans of opening a new location in Naperville.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday reviewed plans for the business, which will be constructed at 967 Glacier Park Avenue.

Freddy’s, founded in Kansas, has been noted for its steakburgers and assorted flavors of frozen custard. The restaurant’s 3,230-square-foot building will consume 47 parking spaces within an existing shopping complex that currently houses Urban Air Adventure Park and Marshalls.

Much of the commissioners’ review focused on parking spaces within the overall development, and how Freddy’s outlot building would impact it. City officials said the addition of Freddy’s to the overall property would not have a negative impact on the overall site since the entire parking lot is not used to full capacity. The commission gave it a favorable recommendation, with the matter now moving on to city council for consideration.

77-year-old Naperville man struck, killed by a car

On Wednesday afternoon, a 77-year-old Naperville man was struck and killed by a car near Edward Hospital on the corner of Brom Drive and Martin Avenue. Naperville police say the man was attempting to cross the intersection when a Chevrolet SUV hit him. More information on the accident can be found here.

Naperville School District 203 to celebrate #203Day

Naperville School District 203 students and administrators will celebrate #203Day on Friday, Feb.3. The district describes the inaugural event as “a day of gratitude, giving and celebration of the people, places, and things that make Naperville 203 what it is today.”

The celebration will be held across all D203 schools, with each school having special surprises, yard signs and fun lunch menu items. The community is also invited to get involved by sharing a memory or note about what makes D203 special and making a donation to the Naperville Education Foundation.

The party continues after school, as Crosstown rivals and D203 schools Naperville Central and Naperville North face off in the basketball crosstown classic.

Registration open for Naperville’s State of the City

Naperville residents can now sign up for the annual State of the City Address hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

After leading the city for eight years, Mayor Steve Chirico will be leaving office in May. In his final State of the City Address, he will reflect on what happened in Naperville over the past year and what to expect in 2023.

For the first time, the NACC will hold the event as a cocktail reception in the evening at Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College. It will take place on March 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available on the NACC website.

Coyotes are on the move for mating season

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County wants to remind everyone that late winter is a time when coyotes are on the move, due to mating season It’s common to see the animals out more, and if you do, it’s usually not a cause for concern.

But as they may occasionally see dogs as competition or a potential mate, Forest Preserve District ecologist Dan Thompson does encourage dog owners to keep their pets on a leash, even in a fenced backyard, and keep them close, not leaving them unattended. Cats should be kept inside.

If a coyote does get too close for comfort, Thompson says don’t run. Instead make yourself look large, make loud noise, and keep eye contact.

For more tips and information, visit the DuPage Forest Preserve website.