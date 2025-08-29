Front Street Cantina closes | New Chick-fil-A opening date | Vegan Chef Challenge

Naperville’s Front Street Cantina closing after more than three decades

Naperville’s Front Street Cantina, located at 15 W Jefferson Ave, has permanently closed, as of Thursday, Aug. 28.

New Chick-fil-A to open in south Naperville on Thursday

Naperville’s second Chick-fil-A is set to open in south Naperville on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 a.m.

Naperville Topgolf lot sees 15th gun-related arrest this year

Naperville police recently made their 15th arrest on gun-related charges this year at the Naperville Topgolf parking lot, located at 3211 Odyssey Ct.

Vegan Chef Challenge coming to Naperville in September

There’s a new culinary event taking place for the first time this September in Naperville — the Vegan Chef Challenge.

Hosted by the national nonprofit Vegan Outreach, the challenge invites restaurants to offer dishes made without animal products and encourages diners to test them out — whether they regularly eat vegan or not.

Special Olympics athletes recognized at D203 board meeting

Three Naperville School District 203 Special Olympics athletes were recognized at a recent board of education meeting for their accomplishments in this summer’s state meet in Normal.

Thomas Plackett earned a gold medal, placing first in the 50-meter free swim competition. Jackson Ginley also was recognized for a fourth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run, and Anastasia Pohovey took home a sixth-place win in the softball throw competition.

NCTV17 LIVE coverage from Last Fling, Labor Day Parade

And finally, a quick programming note. NCTV17 will be bringing LIVE coverage of the Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling as it kicks off on Friday night. Viewers can tune in online or on-air at 5 p.m. to learn more about what’s being offered at this year’s 60th installment of the Labor Day weekend festival.

NCTV17 will also provide LIVE coverage of this year’s Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 1. The event kicks off at 10 a.m., with NCTV17’s executive director Liz Spencer serving as the parade’s grand marshal.