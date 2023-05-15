Gun pulled at outlet mall | A Pint For Kim | Lee Greenwood

Woman arrested after gun pulled at Chicago Premium Outlets

A Chicago woman was arrested on Saturday after she pulled out a gun at Aurora’s Chicago Premium Outlets. Learn more about what happened.

“A Pint For Kim” sets a new record

More than 600 people donated blood on Saturday at Naperville North High School for “A Pint for Kim,” setting a new record in Illinois.

This was the fourth time for the event, which first started as a tribute to Naperville mom Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, who died in March of 2020 from a rare cancer. She had asked her family to hold the blood drive, rather than a wake.

More than 500 donors attended the first event, which set a state record for a single-day, single-location blood drive. This year, the record was broken once again, as more than 75 people per hour donated.

Parking lot and trail maintenance

The Naperville Park District will start routine maintenance of trails and parking lots from mid-May through June. Repairs include crack filling, striping, and seal coating.

Temporary closures will be necessary and may be for a day or more depending on the materials and conditions at a location, park district officials said. Signs will be posted announcing a temporary closing.

For the full list of parking lots and trails slated to undergo maintenance, visit the Naperville Park District website.

Lee Greenwood returns to Naperville

Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Lee Greenwood is coming to North Central College for a one-night-only concert on Friday, May 19 as part of his American Spirit Tour. Check out the details of the country artist’s upcoming show.

Neuqua badminton finishes second at State

Neuqua Valley badminton finished in a tie for 2nd place with Fremd at the IHSA State meet at DeKalb High School. Check out the highlights from this weekend’s action.