Halal Fest moves to COD | Crisis Recovery Center | Robotics clubs grants

Halal Fest to move from Naperville to Glen Ellyn

After three years at Naperville’s Frontier Park, the Chicagoland Halal Fest will be moving to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn this year, due to parking challenges.

The decision to relocate came early last year after organizers learned that the Neuqua Valley High School parking lot used for attendees would be unavailable due to construction.

Learn more about the reasons for the move and what the new site has to offer.

DuPage County Crisis Recovery Center serves hundreds

The DuPage County Crisis Recovery Center has served a total of 743 people since the doors of the new venue opened in early September, based on a report shared at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy gave a brief update on the venue and its impact on the region during her routine report. She also noted 139 of the people receiving services through the center, to date, are youth.

The $25.8 million facility is located at 115 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton. It provides around-the-clock support for people facing mental health and addiction crises.

Grant to fund new robotics clubs in IPSD 204

A grant from Lisle-based International Motors will fund new robotics clubs at the five elementary schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 that do not yet offer such an option.

The grant of $28,180, given to the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, will help the district start robotics programs at Brooks, Graham, May Watts, Patterson and Steck elementary schools, Superintendent Adrian Talley told school board members this week.

The grant offers a potential renewal for two more years as future clubs get started.

College of DuPage to offer summer credit program for high schoolers

The College of DuPage will be offering rising high school seniors the opportunity to earn college credit over the summer through its new College Jumpstart program.

Students can take up to four transferable general education classes at a 50% tuition discount, with courses offered at $78 per credit hour. According to a news release, registrants will enroll in programs that pair two courses together from academic areas such as humanities, art, anthropology, and history.

Courses go from June 15 through Aug. 8 on the college’s Glen Ellyn campus. Virtual information sessions will be held on Feb. 12 and March 10, and registration opens on March 11. More information on the program can be found on the COD website.

DuPage Care Center hosting Valentine’s balloon fundraiser for residents

The DuPage Care Center is conducting a Valentine’s balloon fundraiser for residents at the facility.

For $5, community members can send a balloon to a care center resident to be delivered by staff and volunteers on Feb. 13. Proceeds from the sales benefit the Resident Recreation Fund, which provides programs and activities for individuals at the center.

Donations are accepted until Feb. 11, and balloons can be ordered online through the DuPage Care Center Foundation’s website.