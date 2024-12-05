Hate crime trial | Swiftmas house returns | New Riverwalk route

Bench trial held for Naperville man charged with hate crime for swastikas on campaign signs

A Naperville man charged with a hate crime for putting swastika stickers on campaign signs of then DuPage County Board candidate Patty Gustin in October 2022 appeared in court for a bench trial Monday afternoon.

Keith Klingeman, 51, is charged with two counts of hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property.

Learn more about the case and when the judge will be delivering a verdict.

Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas house back in Naperville for holiday season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Swiftmas again in Naperville.

The Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas house display is back at 1228 Atlas Lane for another holiday tour. But this time around, they’re featuring some different eras.

Take a look at this year’s display and find out why the homeowners decided to revisit the Swiftmas theme.

Contract awarded for Naperville Riverwalk project

On Tuesday, the Naperville City Council awarded a $3.51 million contract to Baumgartner Construction for the Eagle Street Gateway and Accessibility Improvements Project. The upcoming project is linked to the Naperville Riverwalk Commission’s 2031 master plan.

Baumgartner’s upcoming work, which includes a 3% contingency on top of the contract award, is in response to the planned installation of an accessible route between the upper and lower Riverwalk pathways, west of Eagle Street.

The Riverwalk will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2031, which is part of the impetus behind the project. The city was able to secure $900,000 in grant funding through Congressman Bill Foster to fund a portion of the project.

Extra Space Storage planning expansion

The existing Extra Space Storage facility at 1432 W. Ogden Ave. in Naperville could increase in size, based on a proposal unveiled at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Petitioner Extra Space Management Inc. is seeking approval from city officials to construct five new one-story buildings on two adjacent vacant properties, comprising a total of 2.4 acres, immediately to the west of the existing facility. Company officials said the Naperville site has been a popular draw, with occupancy frequently hovering around 97%.

The company’s plans went before commissioners because they effectively are changing an existing planned unit development document that was drawn up in 2006 when Extra Space first laid roots in the area. Commissioners gave the plans a favorable recommendation, and the city council will cast a decisive vote at an upcoming meeting.

Pet photos with Santa Paws at Two Bostons this weekend

Pets can get their chance to take a photo with the man in red this weekend at Two Bostons.

The business is offering free “Pictures with Santa Paws” on Saturday, Dec. 7 at its downtown Naperville location at 103 W. Jefferson Ave. and Springbrook Naperville location at 2523 W. 75th St., and on Sunday, Dec. 8 at its Naperville location in Market Meadows at 1239 S. Naper Blvd. Suite 109. Photo ops with Santa will be available from noon to 3 p.m., and the whole family is welcome.

Pictures are free, but donations are being accepted at the event to support community partners, which at the Naperville locations will be KidsMatter, Naperville Jaycees, and Naperville Area Humane Society. Guests can also check out Santa’s Bag Raffle and try a puppermint mocha.