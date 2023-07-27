Heat advisory | Entourage opens | Outdoor movie series

Heat advisory issued for Naperville area through Friday at 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Naperville area lasting until Friday at 9 p.m. Heat index values of between 100 to 107 degrees are predicted for both Thursday and Friday afternoons. Read up on a number of tips the City of Naperville has provided on how to stay safe and cool during this heat wave.

New restaurant Entourage opens for business

Entourage, a new restaurant by the owners of VAI’s Italian Inspired Restaurant Kitchen + Bar, officially opens today. Get a sneak peek of this new addition to Naperville’s Route 59 corridor.

NPD taking applications for this fall’s Citizen Police Academy

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for its fall session of the Citizen Police Academy. Learn more about the program and how to apply.

DuPage County seeks resident input for strategic plan

DuPage County is looking for input from residents to help shape its new strategic plan for the county.

The county has a website created by consultant BerryDunn containing information about the strategic planning process for the five-year plan, which will help guide the county through 2029. Residents can then take a survey on the site to give input and note their priorities.

The survey page will be open for a few months, with the new strategic plan set to launch in January 2024.

Park district’s summer outdoor movie series starts Friday

The Naperville Park District will kick off its summer outdoor movie series this Friday, July 28.

The first movie this year will be Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be shown at 8:30 p.m. at Rotary Hill at 443 Aurora Avenue. Those attending should bring a blanket or chairs for their viewing comfort.

This is the first in five family-friendly movie showings by the park district this summer. A full list of the other movies, dates, and locations can be found on the park district’s website.