Heat wave | State of Will County Address | Backyard Boys

Heat wave arrives in Naperville

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for Naperville, which is in effect today from 11 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m.

The heat index value may soar as high as 115 both today and tomorrow. The NWS recommends that everyone should stay in an air-conditioned room when able. Take a look at some tips from the City of Naperville and where you can cool off throughout the area.

The NWS also says that the extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those who work outdoors. Learn what symptoms to watch for if you are outside in the heat.

Aurora man arrested for fleeing police, illegal gun possession

An Aurora man was arrested on Friday for fleeing from Naperville police and illegal possession of a firearm. Find out why the police originally pursued him and what other charges he’s facing.

Will County State of the County Address

Last Thursday, Will County held its State of the County Address, where modernization and digitalization were two focal points. See what else was discussed and where funding might go throughout the next year.

District 203’s IDEA funding resolution falls flat

An Illinois Association of School Boards committee recently voted down Naperville School District 203’s staunchly advocated resolution that called for increased federal funding toward the Individuals with Disabilities Act, or IDEA, in the next decade.

In June, District 203’s board of education adopted a resolution in support of having IASB advocate for additional resources toward meeting the needs of students with disabilities.

However, members of IASB’s resolutions committee reportedly found the 10-year timeline too aggressive within the scope of a statewide statement to federal authorities. The committee reportedly opted not to suggest amended language, based on information shared at Monday’s board of education meeting. District 203 could submit a new, or modified, resolution next year.

Backyard Boys

Now in their mid-twenties, a dozen former Naperville Central High School and Benet Academy athletes returned to town for the 11th Annual Backyard Boys wiffle ball tournament. Take a look at the yearly tradition.