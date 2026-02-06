Heinen’s OK’d for patio liquor | Will County photo contest | Trinity Jones named All-American

Heinen’s to soon extend alcohol consumption to outdoor patio

Heinen’s Grocery Store will soon extend its alcohol consumption boundary after receiving approval from the Naperville Liquor Commission at their Thursday meeting.

Commissioners voted to amend the business’s Class G2 liquor license to allow alcohol consumption in an existing outdoor patio space, in addition to inside the store. The approval is contingent on the installation of a camera, with a potential fencing requirement, pending review by the city’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development department.

The liquor license amendment now heads to city council for final approval. It is expected to be voted on in March.

Nicor Gas accepting applications for emergency assistance program

Nicor Gas is now accepting applications for its Shield of Caring emergency assistance program, which offers up to $250 annually to individuals facing financial hardships caused by job loss, illness, disability, or other circumstances.

According to a press release from the company, those with a gross household income “below 400% of the federal poverty level in the last 30 days” are eligible to apply for assistance on the Shield of Caring website. Before applying, customers are encouraged to explore other Nicor Gas assistance resources such as the Sharing Program, Low-Income Discount Program and the Energy Aide Program.

Nicor Gas started Shield of Caring in 2021, in partnership with the Salvation Army, to help its customers in crisis. Last year, the companies provided $1.5 million in grants to more than 6,000 customers.

Will County ‘Preserve the Moment’ photo contest returns

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Preserve the Moment” photo contest is back for the first time since 2022.

The organization is encouraging visitors to pull out their cameras and snap photos of local nature and wildlife for the chance to win prizes.

District 203 considering sub, crossing guard pay increases

Pay rates for substitute teachers and crossing guards within Naperville School District 203 could increase in the upcoming school year, based on a proposal presented Monday.

Daily pay for substitute teachers and specialists could increase to $135 in the 2026-27 school year, up from the current daily rate of $130. Permanent building substitute teachers could receive daily pay of $180, up from this year’s rate of $175. The district is also considering a $1 hourly pay bump for crossing guards.

The proposed pay increases would add $175,760 to the district’s expenses, based on the budgetary projection. Administrators and the board of education discussed the pay increases at a meeting Monday, and final action could be made at the next meeting on Monday, Feb. 17.

Trinity Jones becomes the third Naperville area McDonald’s All-American

Earlier this week, Naperville Central senior Trinity Jones was selected to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American game. She becomes just the third Naperville area player to receive the honor.

