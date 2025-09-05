Heinen’s opening date | DuPage energy assistance | Woods Walk challenge

Naperville’s Heinen’s Grocery Store set to open next Wednesday

The Naperville Heinen’s Grocery Store, located at 1244 E Chicago Ave., is set to open on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Community members can soon shop the store’s signature fresh departments, and guests 21 and older will also be able to try wine by the glass or draft beer as they shop.

DuPage County energy assistance program begins in October

DuPage County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will be available to support income-qualified households starting Oct. 1.

The program provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to assist with their natural gas, propane/electric bills, and inoperable heating systems.

Naper Settlement exhibit wins best practices award

Naper Settlement’s “Thresher Experience” exhibit recently received a Best Practices Award from the Association of Midwest Museums, according to a press release.

This AMM award is presented to museums and cultural organizations whose projects, community partnerships, or collaborations “pushed beyond the status quo,” advancing museum practices or establishing new approaches to better fulfill the institution’s mission.

The “Thresher Experience” features a 1912 Wood Brothers threshing machine enhanced with projection mapping to showcase its workings, as well as four life-sized animated characters who use AI technology to give visitors an immersive look into Naperville’s farming history.

Will County Forest Preserve Woods Walk challenge

With fall on the horizon, Will County residents can celebrate the change of seasons with the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 23rd annual Woods Walk challenge, running through Sunday, Nov. 30.

Participants of all ages can explore 10 Will County trails ranging from a half-mile to three miles and log their walks in the travel log booklet or on the Goosechase app. Those who complete at least seven trails will receive the 2025 Woods Walk hiking medallion.

The deadline to submit travel logs is Sunday, Dec. 7. More information can be found on the forest preserve district’s website.

DuPage leaders uniting to prioritize early childhood mental health

A group of DuPage County educators, clinicians, and policymakers gathered this week in Lisle to brainstorm ways to strengthen mental health in children up to 5 years old.

This Early Childhood Mental Health Symposium took a deeper look into the social-emotional development of children.

