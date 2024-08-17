Heroes and helicopters takes off for third year

Families from around the area didn’t let the stormy weather dampen their spirits for the third annual Heroes and Helicopters at Naperville’s Frontier Park.

“But beyond that we have so many community partners here, we have police, we have fire, we have DuPage and Will County departments, and people who serve the community and just excited to be here with all of them,” said State Representative Janet Yang Rohr.

No helicopters but plenty of fun all around in Naperville

Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, both helicopters were unable to land for this year’s event. However, that didn’t stop children and their parents from enjoying plenty of other attractions.

“When families come here, they’ll be able to see the Warrenville Fire Department, they’ll see the Naperville Police Department, which has got their command van here, they also have some big dump trucks from the Naperville Public Works,” said State Senator Laura Ellman.

Learn about real-life heroes

While children got to hop inside vehicles and enjoy the activities, it’s also good exposure for them to learn about first responders and other real-life heroes.

“I hope that they feel a closer sense to the community that they understand that there are so many resources and people around that just want to support them, help them develop, but to also help them have fun and learn and grow as little community members,” said Yang Rohr.

“So here we are kind of at the end of summer,” said Ellman. “School has started for some, and school’s going to be starting next week, this is a great time for kids, especially young kids, to be exposed to all of the helpers in the community.”

