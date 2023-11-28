High-speed chase | Winter immunizations | Gallery of Gifts

Aurora woman charged with leading Naperville police on a high-speed chase topping 120 mph

Aurora’s Imira Williams faces felony charges after leading Naperville police on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning, during which she reached speeds of 122 miles per hour. Read more about the incident and ongoing case.

DuPage County Health Department recommends immunizations to avoid illness

In preparation for the holiday season, the DuPage County Health Department urges families and individuals to get their updated vaccines to help avoid getting and spreading COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Learn more about each immunization and how to stay healthy during the winter months.

Naperville Park District children’s book drive runs through Nov. 30

The Naperville Park District and Bernie’s Book Bank are hosting a children’s book drive through Nov. 30 at Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive.

The park district asks for new or gently used children’s books appropriate for infants through sixth-graders. The park district says not to donate reference material, textbooks, or workbooks.

Books can be dropped off anytime at Fort Hill Activity Center from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday. For more information, visit the Naperville Park District’s website.

Naperville Art League’s Gallery of Gifts open for the holiday season

The Naperville Art League is once again hosting its annual Gallery of Gifts, which kicked off on Nov. 17 and will run until Dec. 22. Learn more about the unique shopping event in Naperville.

Pennies for Pies supplies 130 pumpkin pies

The Naperville Park District announced its Pennies for Pies initiative provided 130 pumpkin pies for Loaves & Fishes Community Services to include in holiday meals. The drive collected over $730 in donations.

The idea for Pennies for Pies came from park district preschool classrooms back in 2006, to teach the lesson that small donations combined can make a big difference.