Hit-and-run | AirPods theft jury trial | India Day

$1M bond set for man accused of hit and run that killed Naperville bicyclist

A $1 million bond was set for a Woodridge man accused of a hit and run while driving drunk which resulted in the death of a Naperville bicyclist. Read more about this ongoing case.

Jury trial begins for former Naperville student charged with stealing AirPods

A jury trial has begun for a former Naperville North High School student accused of violating a municipal ordinance by stealing another student’s AirPods. Learn more about the 2019 incident and this week’s trial.

2023 India Day Parade and Celebration slated for August 13

Indian Community Outreach is hosting its India Day Parade & Celebration on Sunday, August 13 at Rotary Park, located at 440 Aurora Avenue. Read more about the festival’s ninth year in Naperville.

Revised policy heightens student voices in deliberations

Naperville District 203’s policy on board of education member qualifications was amended at Monday’s meeting with the intent of increasing high school student participation at meetings.

District 203’s board historically has allocated a seat for a student ambassador from both Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools. The revision removes that two-student cap to accommodate additional students in the participation process.

The goal, according to District 203 administrators, is to amplify student voices and give a small group of representatives an opportunity to weigh in on policy issues taken up throughout the school year. Students will not vote on any agenda items and will not participate in closed-session meetings.

North Central College football enters 2023 as preseason favorites

North Central College football comes into the 2023 season with high expectations as the Cardinals look to defend their Division III National Championship. NCC was recently named the number one ranked team in the D3football preseason poll. Learn more about the vote and the five Cardinals named to the preseason All-American team.