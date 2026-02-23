Hit-and-run death | P&Z proposed time change | Girls basketball regional champs

Naperville man killed in Chicago hit-and-run

A Naperville man was killed in a Chicago hit-and-run crash that happened Friday just before 6 a.m. in the Avondale neighborhood.

25-year-old Ali Abdullah was a passenger in a Toyota Prius when a Toyota RAV4 with Colorado license plates ran a red light, and struck the car Abdullah and the driver were in, according to a report by NBC 5 Chicago. Abdullah was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police said the Toyota RAV4 driver fled the scene on foot. Authorities are still searching for them and investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police or submit an anonymous tip.

Naperville 203 offering one-time incentive to encourage teacher retirement

Naperville School District 203 board members approved a one-time incentive to encourage teacher retirement at a board meeting last week.

The incentive was approved as a memorandum of agreement between the district and its teachers union as a way to help close a projected $12.3 million gap in next year’s budget.

Possible Planning and Zoning Commission start time change

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission could bump its start time up an hour, based on a recently presented proposal.

Commissioners currently meet at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, while the change-up could move the start time to 6 p.m.

2026 American Legion Post 43 scholarship

Naperville’s American Legion Post 43 is awarding four scholarships to 2026 seniors to help them in their education after graduating high school.

Each will receive $3,000, with one scholarship for a student going to a technical or trade school and the other three for those attending any college or university in the U.S.

Those applying must meet certain criteria with specific links to American Legion Post 43, or be a member of scout troops 510 or 507, or the child of a Naperville military veteran who was either killed or suffered a disability of 50% or more while a resident and on active duty.

Applications are due May 1. A full list of eligibility requirements and submission information can be found on the legion’s website.

Local girls basketball teams win regional championships

Three local girls basketball teams won regional championships late last week.

Benet Academy won its 12th consecutive regional with a victory over Oswego East. Naperville Central won its first regional title since 2023 over rival Naperville North. Waubonsie Valley won a fifth consecutive regional over Plainfield North.

During the Waubonsie victory, senior Danyella Mporokoso set a new program record for career points scored, which now stands at 2,915. She also moved into 13th place in the IHSA all-time scoring list.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Feb. 23 – NNU Celebrates Black History Month: A Conversation with Louis Freeman, at the Naperville Municipal Center

Feb. 23 to Mar. 1 – Unnecessary Farce at Playhouse Theatre

Feb. 23 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Feb. 23 to April 3 – VFW Fish Fry by the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Global Flicks: Anote’s Ark at the McAninch Arts Center

Feb. 25 – Crafternoon: Heart Embroidery Sampler at Naper Blvd. Library, 2035 S Naper Blvd., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 – Craft by Beer: Science Trivia and Test Tubes at Naper Settlement

Feb. 26 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at the Madden Theatre

Feb. 27, 28 – Dining in the Dark at the Morton Arboretum

Feb. 27, 28 – Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. by BrightSide Theatre at Yellow Box Theatre

Feb. 28 to March 1 – Department of Theatre Spring Dance Production at Pfeiffer Hall

Feb. 28 – Troop 100 Annual Pancake Breakfast by Scouting America Troop 100

Feb. 28 – I’m More Than You Think I Am with Chef Tony Cannon at 95th Street Library

Feb. 28 – Family Hike with a Naturalist at Knoch Knolls Park

Feb. 28 – Paula Poundstone at Belushi Performance Hall

Feb. 28 – Chords for Kids Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

Feb. 28 – Winter Ale Fest at Frontier Park

March 1 – It’s (Almost) Spring Wine Walk! in downtown Naperville

March 1 – Power and Beauty by West Suburban Symphony at Wentz Concert Hall