Holiday Parade of Lights canceled | Tesla crash heroes honored | IPSD 204 financial forecast

Rotary Club of Naperville cancels 2026 Holiday Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville has canceled its 2026 Holiday Parade of Lights.

According to a city of Naperville staff report, the club notified the city that it no longer needed the $22,300 it had been recommended to receive for the event from Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts Commission, due to the cancellation.

City spokesperson Linda LaCloche said the city was told the cancellation came about “due to the high cost of producing the event relative to its return.”

Keep an eye on the NCTV17 website for a full story to come on the cancellation.

Naperville officer, citizens honored for saving driver from burning Tesla

A Naperville police officer and two citizens received the Naperville Police Department’s Distinguished Service Award for their heroic actions in rescuing a man from a burning car.

The incident, in which a Tesla caught fire after crashing into a tree along Route 59, happened on January 9.

Learn more about their life-saving actions and recognitions.

IPSD 204 trimming budget amid ‘mixed news’ in financial forecast

Officials in Indian Prairie School District 204 are working to cut $2 million in spending from next year’s budget to help offset the challenge of rising costs.

Chief School Budget Official Matt Shipley shared a five-year financial forecast with school board members at Monday’s meeting. The district plans to present a tentative 2026-27 budget with reduced expenses in May.

Learn more about the “continued struggle” the district is facing.

Room renovations coming to two Naperville 203 junior highs

Naperville School District 203’s Washington Junior High and Kennedy Junior High will be getting some classroom renovations.

The school board approved bids last week to update rooms for Family and Consumer Science classes and Project Lead the Way engineering sessions at each school.

Find out when construction will begin and details about the renovations.

Neuqua Valley wins first boys swimming sectional since 2022

At the Metea Valley boys swimming sectional, Neuqua Valley earned several first-place finishes, taking home the sectional title for the first time since 2022.

The host Mustangs, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central, and Naperville North also qualified multiple swimmers for the state meet this weekend.

Read more about how the local swim teams secured their spots.