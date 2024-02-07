Home aide accused of identity theft | Pinot’s Palette turns 10 | Gymnast overcomes obstacles

Home aide accused of identity theft, swindling elderly Naperville resident of more than $100K

A Chesterton, Indiana man was recently arrested after authorities say he allegedly committed identity theft, using information from an elderly Naperville resident he had been tasked to help as a home aide to cheat her out of more than $100,000.

Zoran Tasevski, 43, has been charged with one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of theft in the matter. Read more about the details of the case.

Judge deems statements made by suspect in 1972 murder of Naperville teen admissible, with some conditions

A Will County judge says that statements made by a Minnesota man during a conversation at a police station are admissible as evidence at his trial for a 1972 murder in Naperville, as long as they aren’t references to previous statements that had already been ruled inadmissible.

Barry Lee Whelpley, 79, has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson. Learn more about the case, and this latest ruling.

District 203 proposing pay increases for hourly positions

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education had a preliminary discussion on increasing hourly pay rates for positions not represented by collective bargaining groups.

The pay rates under review pertain to substitute teachers, crossing guards, seasonal custodial staff and other positions. In some instances, the pay increases are aligned to next year’s minimum wage increase to $15 in Illinois.

A vote on the proposed pay increases is scheduled for the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Pinot’s Palette celebrates 10 years in downtown Naperville

In December 2023, Pinot’s Palette celebrated 10 years in the Naperville community. The painting studio was brought to town by Pam Bartlett, a lifelong fan of creating artwork.

Learn more about the growth of the business and some changes ahead.

Naperville gymnast Sasha Reshetar jumps past cerebral palsy to USTA ambassador

Naperville gymnast Sasha Reshetar, an eighth grader at Gregory Middle School, has faced challenges her entire life, having been diagnosed with cerebral palsy. But she’s persevered and thrived through her love for trampoline gymnastics.

Find out how Reshetar’s journey led her to become an ambassador for the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association.