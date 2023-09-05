Human West Nile case | 9/11 remembrance | Party on the Parkway

First human case of West Nile virus in DuPage County for 2023 reported

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has reported the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for the year. A Woodridge resident in their 60s became sick in August.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Eight out of 10 of those infected will not develop any symptoms. About one in five who are infected will develop flu-like symptoms like fever, body aches, vomiting, or diarrhea. Less than one percent who are infected will develop a more serious neurological illness.

To help prevent West Nile virus, health officials recommend using insect repellant with DEET, removing standing water from property, and wearing long pants and shirts when outside to help protect from mosquitoes.

Naperville’s 9/11 remembrance also marks 20-year anniversary of Shanower Memorial

This year, Naperville’s Sept. 11 remembrance event will mark both the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the nation and the 20-year anniversary of the city’s Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial. Learn more about this year’s ceremony.

Chat with the Chief

Naperville residents are invited to come out and talk to members of the Naperville Police Department (NPD) at the Chat with the Chief event on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The meet-and-greet will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Royal Food Court, located at 1570 W. Ogden Ave., Suite 105.

Chat with the Chief is a regular event held a few times a year by the NPD. It gives residents a chance to have a conversation in an informal setting with both the police chief and other members of the department, and bring up any concerns they may have.

Crime Prevention Calendars feature student artwork

The Naperville Police Department has released this year’s Crime Prevention Calendars, featuring artwork from local elementary students. Find out more about what’s inside this year’s calendars.

Party on the Parkway

This Thursday, Sept. 7, a number of Naperville businesses will be hosting Party on the Parkway in downtown Naperville.

The progressive dinner is a fundraiser for Bridge Communities, a DuPage County not-for-profit that provides free transitional housing to more than 100 families each year who are facing homelessness.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with guests visiting different participating businesses all evening, enjoying a variety of tasty treats along the way. There will also be a silent auction and a drawing for a trip to the British Virgin Islands. There’s a suggested $30 donation per person to get a passport for the evening’s events. Those interested can register on the Bridge Communities Party on the Parkway donation page.