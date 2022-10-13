Hurricane Ian Fundraiser | 211 DuPage Info Sessions | Glass Pumpkin Patch

Meson Sabika Fundraiser for Hurricane Ian Victims

Meson Sabika in Naperville is hosting a fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, October 25, the Spanish tapas-style restaurant will donate 100% of its sales to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to assist those devastated by the recent hurricane. More than 100 died due to its impact, making it the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland U.S. in the 21st century. On the day of the fundraiser, Meson Sabika will be open for both lunch and dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations may be made at 630-983-3000 ext 2, or through the restaurant’s website. Meson Sabika is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue.

211 DuPage Information Sessions

DuPage County and 211 DuPage are holding virtual information sessions about the soon to be launched 211 DuPage. 211 DuPage is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year round, the service will direct people to health and social services resources. There will be two different sessions: one on Monday October 24 from 1 p.m. to 2p.m., the other on Wednesday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Both will be geared toward service providers, to share information about how the system will work and be implemented. The sessions will be recorded on DuPageCRIS, which will eventually transition into the 211 DuPage website. Registration information can be found at this link.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Receives AMA Recognition

The American Medical Association (AMA) has included Edward-Elmhurst Health in its 2022 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program. This distinction by the AMA notes health systems that promote the well-being of their physicians. That includes creating an environment that promotes joy in medicine, combats burnout, and helps reduce work-related stress. Edward-Elmhurst Health is one of 28 groups within the country to be recognized at the bronze level this year. There are 72 total systems that received the distinction this year across gold, silver and bronze levels.

IPSD 204 Is 2022 Governance Recognition Honoree

Indian Prairie School District 204’s board of education has been named as a 2022 Governance Recognition Honoree, a distinction granted by the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB). The honor is given to those school boards that show effective governance behaviors, as laid out by the IASB’s Foundational Principles of Effective Governance. IPSD 204 is one of 33 districts in Illinois to receive the honor. It last received the distinction in 2020.

Glass Pumpkin Patch at Morton Arboretum

The twelfth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch is now underway at The Morton Arboretum. More than 7,000 blown glass pumpkins are spread out throughout the west lawn and staff lot of the Arboretum. Glass blowing demonstrations will be held today and tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m., and all day Saturday and Sunday. The glass pumpkins themselves will be available for purchase starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, through 5 p.m. Sunday, October 16. New this year is a Halloween tent with seasonal décor also available to buy. Entrance to the Glass Pumpkin Patch is included with admission to the Arboretum.