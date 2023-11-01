IL school report card | DuPage County Veterans Day ceremony | Neuqua students win at film fest

Illinois report card out for state’s schools

This week the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released its annual report card, showing how schools statewide are progressing in different educational areas. Find out how Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 measured up.

DuPage County Veterans Day ceremony planned for Nov. 5

DuPage County will be holding a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the atrium of the JTK Administration Building at 421 N. County Farm Rd. in Wheaton.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. The event’s featured speaker will be Ken Jacobs with DuPage Veterans Memorial Inc.

Attendees are asked to park in the building’s south lot and come in through the main entrance. Those seeking more information can call Terry Owens with DuPage Veterans Memorial Inc. at (630) 853-2178, or via email at veterans.memorial@dupageco.org.

Neuqua Valley students win awards at film fest

A group of film students from Neuqua Valley High School recently won two awards at the Halloween Student Silent Film Festival, held at the Tivoli Theatre. Learn more about their film, “Hiding in Plain Sight.”

Bridge Communities gets $32K from INEOS to support the homeless

Bridge Communities was recently given $32,000 from a Community Fund established by global manufacturing company INEOS to support its efforts to help the homeless.

The funds were given as part of INEOS’ special donation drive in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Bridge Communities is an area nonprofit that provides free transitional housing to more than 100 DuPage County families experiencing homelessness each year, along with providing mentoring and supportive services. The $32K will help the group fund a two-year program that provides those experiencing homelessness with education in areas like saving, budgeting, job hunting, and healing.

Fire extinguisher recycling now offered in Will County

Will County residents and businesses can now recycle their fire extinguishers, thanks to year-round drop-off locations established by the Will County Resource Recovery and Energy (RRE) Division.

There are three different location sites: one in New Lenox, another in Peotone, and a third in Wheatland Township. The latter can be found at the Naperville/Wheatland Township building at 4232 Tower Ct. in Naperville. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The program is part of a partnership between RRE and Integrity Fire Equipment of Joliet. More information is available on the Will County green website.