Illinois Report Card

The Illinois Report Card was released yesterday, and shows students in both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 had proficiency scores well above the state average in ELA, math, and science. School officials say that along with other positive data indicates students are on track to “full recovery” after losing ground during the pandemic.

The Illinois Report Card is an annual report by ISBE giving a snapshot of how schools and districts are progressing in multiple educational goals. ISBE deemed all of District 203 and 204’s K-12 schools either “Commendable” or “Exemplary.”

A “commendable” rating means the school has a graduation rate greater than 67%, with no underperforming groups. An “exemplary” rating means the school performs in the top 10% statewide, also with no underperforming groups.

12 of D203’s schools were in the “exemplary” category, while the other nine schools were deemed “commendable.” IPSD 204 had 15 schools in the “exemplary” category, and 16 schools ranked “commendable.”

Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement

On Sunday, Naper Settlement is hosting Trick or Treat from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating at the different historical homes around the Naper Settlement grounds.

New this year is a family costume contest. Families can compete in three different categories: Best Family Theme, Most Creative Costumes and Best Costumes. The judging will begin at 1:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

Children under the age of 18 must attend the event with an adult. Tickets are $5 each. For more information about the Trick or Treat, visit the Naper Settlement website.

Monster Mash Bash

On Saturday afternoon, Casey’s Foods and Oswald’s Pharmacy are hosting a “Monster Mash Bash” in the Naperville Plaza, located at Washington St. and Gartner Rd. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the free event includes trick-or-treating for kids, and Halloween surprises.

Turning Pointe Pumpkin Races

On Saturday the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation will host its Naperville Pumpkin Race at Rotary Hill Park. Contestants can purchase a $25 pumpkin racer kit and assemble it to run a heat in-person at Rotary Hill, or in your own driveway.

Along with the race, the free event will have a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume contest, vendors, and live entertainment.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. For more information about the Pumpkin Race, visit the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation website.