IPSD 204 deficit | Streetscape input sought | Mural honoring Dan Casey

Federal funding cut and budget deficit expected in IPSD 204

Facing a $1.2 million cut in federal funding, high substitute teacher spending and increasing expenses to serve students with autism, Indian Prairie School District 204 is projecting a $4.9 million deficit in next year’s budget.

The district expects this to be a “one-time deficit,” with balanced budgets predicted for the following years.

Learn what the district is doing to offset these funding challenges.

City seeks more input on third phase of downtown Naperville streetscape

The city of Naperville is seeking more resident input before beginning the third phase of downtown streetscape improvements.

This next stretch of work will take place on Jefferson Avenue between Washington and Main streets, and Main Street between Jefferson and Van Buren avenues.

Find out about the upcoming public open house sessions on the project and how to provide feedback.

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes 40 under 40

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated 40 local professionals last Thursday, honoring them as this year’s 40 under 40 class at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall.

The award recognizes the city’s “finest young professionals” and is typically given to four people each year. But in honor of the 10th anniversary of the program, this year, the NACC expanded the class size.

Find out who’s on the list.

Daughter honors Dan Casey through new Casey’s Foods mural

Colleen Casey Wilcox has painted a new mural at Casey’s Foods in Naperville to honor her father, Dan Casey, the store’s former owner.

The highlight of the piece is a quote from her dad: “Support your local businesses and you’ll always live in a nice community.”

Take a look at the tribute and hear more about how it came to be.

Hill math teacher named Middle School Educator of the Year

Hill Middle School math teacher David James has been named the 2026 Middle School Educator of the Year by the DuPage Regional Office of Education.

The school board in Indian Prairie School District 204 last week recognized James for his talent, dedication and commitment to excellence, as he rose to the top in a competitive selection process from nominations across the entire county.

Hill’s Parent-Teacher-Student Association also celebrated James’ award in a Facebook post, saying “the Blazer nation is so lucky to have” him as a teacher.