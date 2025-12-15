IPSD 204 superintendent candidate | L.L. Bean coming | Central star breaks own record

IPSD 204 board recommends John Price as new superintendent

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education has named Dr. John Price as its recommended candidate for the district’s new superintendent.

Learn more about Price, whose appointment will be voted on tonight.

L.L.Bean to open Naperville location next fall

Outdoor lifestyle retailer L.L.Bean announced last week that it plans to open a new location in Naperville.

Learn more about when the business will be setting up shop.

Loaves & Fishes receives $5 million grant from Endeavor Health

Loaves and Fishes Community Services received a $5 million grant from Endeavor Health after being selected as the recipient of the organization’s Community Investment Fund Impact Award.

Officials from the nonprofit and those from Endeavor Health recently gathered to celebrate the award at Loaves and Fishes’ Aurora hub.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the event and learn more about the grant.

Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones breaks her own record in victory over North

Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones had a record-breaking night Friday when she beat her own recently set Redhawks single-game scoring record.

Jones put 44 points on the board in the game against Naperville North, topping the 43 she had scored in the season home opener back in November. That performance had broken the previous record set by former WNBA star and Central alumna Candace Parker.

The Redhawks would be victorious in Friday night’s matchup against the Huskies, with a final score of 83-81.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Dec. 15 to Dec. 18 – Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville

Dec. 15 to Dec. 28 – Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley

Dec. 15 to Dec. 28 – Aurora Festival of Lights, drive-thru light display at Phillips Park

Dec. 15 to Dec. 30 – Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo

Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 – Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows inside downtown Naperville businesses.

Dec. 15 to Jan. 2 – NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville

Dec. 15 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Dec. 15 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.

Dec. 16 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 17 – Craft Around the World at Naper Boulevard Library

Dec. 17 to Jan. 4 – Christmas at Cantigny

Dec. 18 – Craft by Beer: Holiday Music Bingo at Naper Settlement

Dec. 18 – Puzzle Swap at Nichols Library

Dec. 18 – Chabad Chanukah Celebration at Fox Valley Mall

Dec. 18 to Dec. 24 – Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park.

Dec. 19 – Chicago Sinfonietta “Holidays of Hope” at Wentz Concert Hall

Dec. 19 – Electric Illumination – House at Morton Arboretum

Dec. 19 – Kids Night Out – Gingerbread Hunt at Fort Hill Activity Center

Dec. 19 to 21 – The Nutcracker at the Belushi Performance Hall

Dec. 20 – Sole Summit Sneaker Convention at NIU Naperville Campus

Dec. 21 – World Basketball Day at the Y! at Fry Family Y

Dec. 21 – Community Chanukah Party at Abrams Center for Jewish Life