IPSD204 on Forbes list | House fire | Naperville Ornament

IPSD204 named among top 50 employers in Illinois by Forbes

Indian Prairie School District 204 was recently named among the top 50 employers in the state.

The district landed at No. 34 in Illinois on Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers By State” list.

Rankings were made using input from 70,000 workers at companies with 500 employees, within all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia. Survey questions asked about things like working conditions, if an employee would recommend their employer, compensation packages, and diversity.

IPSD204 was the only school district in the state to make Illinois’ top 50 list.

House fire overnight on Emporia Court quickly contained

Last night, the Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to a small house fire on the 4100 Block of Emporia Ct.

When first responders arrived at the scene, fire was visible the rear exterior of the two-story single-family home. All residents were out of the building when NFD arrived, and the fire was extinguished within six minutes. No one was injured.

The fire did not reach the interior of the home. The NFD says the cause of the fire was accidental.

2023 Naperville Ornament released

The 2023 Naperville Ornament has been released. It features the 5th Avenue Train Station, the Joseph Naper Homestead Statue, the Naperville Women’s Club, Nichols Library, and Old Main at North Central College.

The Naperville Ornament was first created in 2020 by town native, Michael Notardonato, when he first came back home from New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year since, a new ornament has been released featuring iconic Naperville landmarks.

Only a limited number of orders can be produced. More information can be found on the Naperville Ornament website.

Public Safety Open House

Naperville first responders held their annual Public Safety Open House over the weekend. Take a look at the many demonstrations and displays at the event, including a helicopter landing.

Neuqua Valley cross county gets fresh start

Neuqua Valley High School boys and girls cross country has had some major success since the school first opened, winning multiple state championships.

This year, new coaches take over both teams, including just the second coach in the boys ‘ program’s history.