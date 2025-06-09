Jefferson Ave. traffic concerns | Riverwalk Duck Race | Ukiyo-e art comes to Naperville

Naperville eyes traffic fixes for speeding on Jefferson Avenue

This month, the Naperville City Council is reviewing potential solutions to address traffic concerns that have arisen along portions of Jefferson Avenue.

The council is weighing the potential installation of a four-way stop sign at the intersection of West Street and Jefferson Avenue and is also directing staff to deliver a report on traffic calming measures along Jefferson Avenue, from River Road to Mill Street.

Naperville District 203 planning support program for NESPA members

Recruitment and retention are at the heart of a new pilot program that will be rolled out this fall in Naperville School District 203.

The initiative is tailored specifically toward paraprofessionals who are members of the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association.

Naperville’s Riverwalk Duck Race returns with hundreds in attendance

More than 2,000 rubber ducks took a dive into the DuPage River on Friday, competing in the beloved Riverwalk Duck Race in downtown Naperville.

New Ukiyo-e art pieces celebrate Naperville landmarks and ArtForum launch

City officials gathered at Nichols Library on Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling four new art pieces.

Naperville artist Rich Lo created the images as part of the “Waves of DuPage: Beautiful Cities Public Art Project.”

Naperville North girls soccer falls to O’Fallon in overtime of the IHSA 3A State Championship

After a 2-1 victory over Lane Tech in the 3A state semifinals on Friday night, Naperville North girls soccer advanced to the state championship against O’Fallon on Saturday.

After 80 scoreless minutes during regulation, O’Fallon broke through in overtime to win the 2025 state championship 1-0 over the Huskies.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 11 – Arbor Evenings at The Morton Arboretum

June 12 – Community Conversations: Illinois Mosaic at Naper Settlement

June 12 – Swing for Science at The Morton Arboretum

June 12 – Kids Concert at Community Concert Center in Central Park

June 12 – 14 – AAUW Naperville Area Used Book & Media Sale at Mill Street Elementary School

June 13 – DuPage County Senior Resource Fair at JTK Administration Building

June 13 – Firefly 3K at The Morton Arboretum

June 13 – Moonlit Movies: Elemental at Cantigny

June 13, 14 – Raksanna “Tabu” at Madden Theatre

June 13 to 29 – Pippin presented by Bright Side Theatre

June 14 – Saturday Sun Sets Concert: How Rude! at Cantigny

June 14 – Firefly 10K at The Morton Arboretum

June 14 – International Day of Yoga by Mindful Meditation Yoga at The Matrix Club

June 14 – Steppin’ at the Mall at Fox Valley Mall

June 14 – Downtown Naperville Vintage Car Show

June 14 – Juneteenth Celebration by Naperville Neighbors United

June 14 – The Great Decoding Escape Room at Naper Settlement

June 14 – Solar Saturday: Solar Viewing by Naperville Astronomical Association

June 15 – Jazz and Wine Festival at Cantigny

June 15 – ArtEast Dance Studio “Chinese Dance Gala” at Pfeiffer Hall